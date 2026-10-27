Mariners’ Manager Choice Between Joe Espada and Jason Kanzler Puts Front Office on the Spot

So, it’s official. The Mariners have narrowed their manager search to two finalists with very different résumés. Now comes the part that should tell us something useful about the people making the hire. What, exactly, does Seattle believe needs fixing?

That answer should drive the choice between Joe Espada and Jason Kanzler. We should be able to hear the explanation directly from Jerry Dipoto. Hopefully we’ll be able to look at the direction of the team and understand how the new manager fits. After another managerial change, the Mariners owe us that much clarity.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports that Espada and Kanzler are indeed Seattle’s two finalists, with formal interviews scheduled at T-Mobile Park this week. Technically, Seattle could still speak with candidates from Tampa Bay and Milwaukee after the World Series, though its tentative plan is to make a hire by the end of the week.

We’ve already looked at what Espada and Kanzler would bring to the Mariners’ dugout. Their advancement moves the conversation forward: Which candidate’s strengths best address Seattle’s problems, and what will the organization do to help him succeed?

Joe Espada Gives Mariners Experience They Can Actually Examine

Espada comes with three seasons of major-league managerial decisions to evaluate. Houston went 256-229 and won two division titles during his tenure.

Choosing Espada would make it fair to expect Seattle to get moving quickly. He has already held the job in the division, and should know the Mariners well, along with their division rivals. The Mariners would be hiring him with the expectation that he can establish standards immediately and give a veteran clubhouse a clear sense of direction.

That choice would put pressure on Jerry Dipoto, too. An experienced manager should have a strong opinion about the roster he’s inheriting, including where it falls short. Seattle needs to welcome that assessment and give it weight when building the team.

The revealing moment could come when his assessment differs from the front office’s. Seattle’s willingness to work through that disagreement would tell us plenty about the purpose of this hire. Espada’s experience becomes useful when the Mariners let it influence how they operate. That would give us something concrete to judge beyond the introductory press conference.

Jason Kanzler Makes Player Development Central to the Decision

Kanzler’s case requires a different kind of examination. The 36-year-old has never managed at any level. His background includes minor-league hitting instruction, major-league coaching with Houston and overseeing the Cubs’ farm system.

There’s a clear reason for Seattle to take his experience seriously. The Mariners identified a major breakdown when their prospects reached the majors: the development plans that helped get them there were effectively discarded by the major-league staff.

Kanzler’s background is in player development. Putting him in charge should come with an expectation that those plans carry through to Seattle, with adjustments that build on what helped each player succeed. The instruction, preparation and expectations need to work together, particularly when a young hitter struggles and the pressure to produce starts changing the conversation.

Kanzler’s background makes him worth hearing on that subject. It also leaves Seattle with important work to do in evaluating his readiness to manage.

We shouldn’t assume a development executive can automatically solve Seattle’s hitting problems. We should expect the Mariners to explain why they believe this particular one can lead the entire team.

Mariners Need a Clear Purpose for Their Next Manager

Both finalists worked on Houston’s 2022 championship coaching staff. They also bring overlapping experience in teaching, communication and major-league preparation. This deserves a fuller evaluation than assigning Espada the clubhouse and Kanzler the prospects.

Seattle needs to get specific when it announces the hire. We’ve heard enough about finding the right fit. If sloppy play drove their decision, tell us what the new manager plans to do about it. And if development is the priority, explain how a young hitter’s plan will hold up through his first ugly month in the majors.

Those priorities should show up in the coaching staff and the offseason roster decisions. The manager needs meaningful input into both. We’ve reached the point where Seattle needs to be specific. Name their past struggle and give the next manager the support and authority to carry it out.