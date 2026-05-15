Mariners Must Keep Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Bizarre Homer Drought From Becoming Their Story

The Mariners and Padres close out the Vedder Cup this weekend at T-Mobile Park, and Seattle already knows how thin the path is. After getting swept in San Diego during the first three games of the season series, the Mariners basically have to play perfect baseball to have any realistic chance of stealing this thing back.

It also means not becoming the team attached to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s strangest power story yet. Tatis enters the weekend still searching for his first home run of the 2026 season, which sounds fake in the same way a lot of baseball’s early-season stats sound. The Padres’ star has gone through a career-worst homer drought despite still hitting the ball hard enough to make the whole thing feel less like a collapse and more like a delayed explosion. The Wall Street Journal recently spotlighted the oddity of Tatis sitting without a homer despite ranking near the top of the sport in hard contact.

Mariners Cannot Let Fernando Tatis Jr. Turn Them Into His Get-Right Story

That’s exactly why this is dangerous for the Mariners. If Tatis were just flailing through empty at-bats, this would be a much different conversation. But that’s not what the numbers are saying. His average exit velocity is sitting at 92.2 mph, good for the 88th percentile. His hard-hit rate is an absurd 56.9 percent, which puts him in the 97th percentile. His barrel rate is still strong at 11.2 percent, and his bat speed sits in the 87th percentile.

This is actually a dangerous bat that just hasn’t found the right launch window yet. So Seattle cannot treat this like a normal slump. It’s a superstar sitting on a bizarre power drought with the underlying numbers still whispering that the mistake pitch is coming due.

Seattle already made the Vedder Cup math miserable by getting swept at Petco Park from April 14-16, when the Padres outscored the Mariners 16-9 and grabbed a 3-0 lead in the season series. For the Mariners to retain the trophy, they need a sweep this weekend and enough run differential help to overcome San Diego’s current edge. That’s not impossible, but it’s the kind of assignment that leaves almost no room for a superstar’s drought-busting swing.

This weekend is already hard enough without turning Tatis into the face of it. And this would be such a Mariners-style irritation. And it has nothing to do with how talented the Mariners pitching staff is. The Mariners have the arms that can make any lineup uncomfortable. But Tatis is still one of those hitters who can make a box score lie right up until the moment it doesn’t.

The bigger point is that this weekend is not only about Tatis, and it’s not only about the Vedder Cup. But the standings make this series feel bigger than a regional bragging-rights bit.

The Mariners entered the weekend at 22-23, still close enough in the AL West to see the division clearly but not comfortable enough to keep giving away chances. The Padres, meanwhile, came in at 25-18, sitting behind the Dodgers in the NL West and playing like a team with more margin, and more immediate proof of concept.

So the Mariners don’t need this weekend to become a Fernando Tatis Jr. story. They need to make this weekend about themselves. Their division race, and their response.