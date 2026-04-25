Mariners Must Repeat Recent Cardinals Breakthrough To Fix Frustrating Road Woes

The Mariners don’t need a history lesson this weekend as much as they need a road correction. But, unfortunately for them, the history part is sitting right there, waving its arms and making itself impossible to ignore.

Seattle opens a three-game series in St. Louis carrying one of the more frustrating splits of the season so far. 11-15 overall and just 1-8 away from home. The Cardinals, meanwhile, enter the series at 14-10 and 7-5 at home, so this isn’t exactly a soft landing spot for a team trying to stop looking uncomfortable outside T-Mobile Park.

That is what makes this weekend feel a little bigger than an early season interleague series. The Mariners have never exactly made themselves at home in St. Louis. Through the 2025 season, they were just 4-8 against the Cardinals in games played there, and for a long time, Busch Stadium was basically where the Seattle offense went to wander around with a flashlight and no plan.

Mariners Face Cardinals Series With Road Identity Still In Question

The good news is that the most recent trip looked different. In September 2024, the Mariners actually went into St. Louis and took two of three. They won 6-1 in the opener, got shut out 2-0 in the middle game, then answered with a 10-4 win in the finale. That series didn’t erase years of road frustration against the Cardinals, but it did prove that this doesn’t have to be a cursed National League stop. Right now, they need that reminder badly.

The Cardinals are a particularly annoying opponent for that kind of team because they are not exactly the pushover many people thought they might be. St. Louis has outperformed early expectations by leaning into defense, plate discipline and a younger core that suddenly looks a lot more interesting than advertised. The Mariners will get their first real up-close look at JJ Wetherholt, the highly touted rookie who has already brought athleticism and some early chaos to the top of the Cardinals’ lineup.

They also have to deal with Jordan Walker, who has gone from long-term upside play to early-season problem and, for Mariners fans, still carries a little extra intrigue after being tied to Seattle in trade rumors over the years.

That puts pressure on the Mariners to be sharper than they have been away from home. If the Mariners are going to fix this frustrating road start, they cannot treat the Cardinals like a soft spot on the schedule. They have to treat them like the exact kind of opponent that punishes lazy execution.

This weekend will not define Seattle’s season by itself. The standings are still soft enough to survive and the AL West has not exactly turned into a sprint away from the pack. But 1-8 on the road is still an alarming split.

Seattle doesn’t need a statement series as much as it needs evidence that the offense can travel. That one bad inning does not have to swallow the night and that this team can leave Seattle without leaving its identity behind.