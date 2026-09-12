Mariners Need a Real Manager Search if Dan Wilson Is Out in 2027

Ken Rosenthal has already stood in the middle of one Mariners managerial change. On Aug. 22, 2024, he broke the news that Seattle planned to fire Scott Servais and replace him with Dan Wilson. His report reached the public before the Mariners made the move official. It even reached Servais before Jerry Dipoto did. That history is important when it comes to the next several weeks.

During a recent “Grillin’ Ken” segment on Foul Territory, Rosenthal said he was “rather confident” the Mariners would move on from Wilson if they missed the playoffs. He was offering his judgment rather than announcing another decision from sources. Still, this carries more weight than ordinary chatter. Rosenthal was early and accurate the last time Seattle changed managers.

He’s not alone, either. Bob Nightengale previously reported that Wilson would be expected to go if the Mariners miss October, while Andy McCullough pointed toward the club’s crumbling fundamentals. The national conversation has moved beyond whether Wilson’s seat is warm. People are already looking at who might occupy it next.

Seattle Chose Familiarity When It Hired Dan Wilson

That brings us to the part Seattle can’t screw up. If Wilson is truly going to be out, the Mariners need to conduct an actual managerial search.

That sounds obvious right? Not until we spend half a second remembering how Wilson got the job in the first place. When the Mariners fired Servais, Dipoto didn’t interview a collection of candidates. No other candidates were considered.

Seattle walked down the hallway and hired someone it already knew. They didn’t have to explain the attraction. Wilson was respected, trusted and woven into the franchise. He had played in Seattle, worked with the organization’s prospects and built relationships with prominent players. He was a Mariners Hall of Famer arriving after a dramatic split with the second-winningest manager in team history.

For a while, the shortcut looked brilliant. Wilson’s first full season ended with 90 wins, an AL West championship and a trip to Game 7 of the ALCS. He deserves his flowers for that run. But everything has come apart in 2026.

Through Sept. 11, the Mariners were 69-79, six games out of the final American League Wild Card and carrying a -75 run differential. Friday’s 6-5 walk-off loss to the Athletics somehow packed their entire season into 10 innings: Lázaro Montes pulled Seattle even with a pinch-hit homer, Julio Rodríguez put it ahead in extras, and the bullpen handed the game right back on Donovan Walton’s two-run shot. Injuries and player regression help explain the fall. So do roster decisions made above Wilson’s head. The manager still owns preparation, urgency and the quality of baseball his team puts on the field, and losing that way to a 60-88 Athletics club with only 14 games left makes the case harder to duck.

Wilson’s place in Mariners history belongs in the museum. His performance as manager belongs under the same unforgiving evaluation as anyone else’s. Moving on would be justified. Promoting another familiar organizational figure immediately afterward would turn Wilson’s dismissal into the largest small gesture the front office has made yet.

The Mariners need to take part in a real search. One that should create friction. Bring in people from outside the organization. Interview candidates with different backgrounds, different clubhouse styles and different ideas about how this roster should play. Find someone willing to challenge the front office when the plan isn’t working.

The Mariners don’t need another manager who serves as Jerry Dipoto’s proxy. They need one willing to tell him when he’s wrong. Ownership also has to determine who should control the process. Dipoto hired Servais and selected Wilson without a competitive search. If he gets to make another choice, John Stanton should demand a broader process and an honest explanation of what Seattle is seeking this time.

“New voice” cannot remain the phrase this organization dusts off whenever another season goes sideways.

Wilson still has games left to manage and a sliver of postseason hope to chase. If Rosenthal’s prediction proves correct, Seattle will have plenty of time to choose what comes next.

Comfort helped make Wilson the easy choice. It should be the first qualification Seattle eliminates from its next managerial search.