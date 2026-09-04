Mariners Manager Dan Wilson’s 2027 Fate Hinges on More Than His Record

The end of Dan Wilson’s run as the Mariners manager no longer feels like a wild possibility. It seems like the most logical next step. The Athletic’s latest MLB hot-seat mailbag delivered an honest assessment: Wilson “probably won’t be the manager next season.” Obviously a prediction, no word has come out that Seattle has made its decision. Still, the case hardly requires anonymous whispers at this point. We can see the evidence most nights.

The Mariners entered September 4 with a 66-75 record and a -68 run differential. They remain only six games behind Houston in the AL West. Even that gift hasn’t been enough.

The standings are actually being kind to them. The strongest argument against Wilson lives in the basic areas of the game. Seattle ranks 27th in FanGraphs’ baserunning value and dead last in defensive value. Nearly one out of every four Mariners at-bats ends in a strikeout. That is a lot of free baseball being handed over to the opponent.

Dan Wilson Hasn’t Given Mariners a Reason to Bring Him Back

Poor defense. Bad baserunning. An offense that repeatedly fails to put the ball in play. Those problems stretch beyond any single lineup decision or regrettable trip to the mound. It describes a team that plays sloppy and surprisingly dull baseball. A manager has to own part of that.

Wilson has legitimate explanations for some of this wreckage. Cal Raleigh’s enormous regression has changed the lineup. Several starting pitchers have taken a step backward. Andrés Muñoz has been punished at an unsustainable rate. The injuries have become so absurd that GM Justin Hollander admitted he had never seen anything like them.

You can put every one of those explanations on the table. Then look at the product again. This is the same Mariners who were one victory away from reaching the World Series last October. They returned in 2026 looking less prepared, less athletic and less capable of handling ordinary adversity. Wilson hasn’t steadied them. He hasn’t found the button that wakes up the offense, sharpens the defense or creates any consistent urgency.

Phillies and Red Sox Show Mariners Why a Managerial Change Can Matter

The Phillies and Red Sox found their button by changing managers. Philadelphia fired Rob Thomson after a 9-19 start. The Phillies have gone 70-42 under Don Mattingly, turning a buried season into a firm postseason position. Boston dismissed Alex Cora after opening 10-17, and Chad Tracy has since guided the Red Sox to a 65-48 record. Both front offices decided talented rosters were producing far less than they should — and both teams immediately changed direction.

Those turnarounds bury the convenient idea that managers are interchangeable. A different voice can change preparation, accountability, lineup decisions and clubhouse energy. Philadelphia and Boston acted before underperformance swallowed their seasons. The Mariners were right to continue waiting for Wilson to produce a response. After their 2025 season, he deserved it.

But his job is to get more from the roster than the collection of individual résumés would produce. The Mariners have received considerably less.

Last year’s ALCS collapse also ensured Wilson would enter this season under heavier scrutiny. His bullpen usage in Game 7 against Toronto became one of the defining arguments of the Mariners’ offseason. Reaching the ALCS gave him credibility. The way Seattle’s run ended raised fair questions about his feel for the moment.

The Mariners needed to answer those questions in 2026. Instead, all he’s done is give everyone more material.

It’s also a little awkward. This is Dan Wilson. He spent more than a decade behind the plate in Seattle, became a fan favorite and stayed close to the organization after he retired. The Mariners trusted that history enough to hand him the dugout, even though his managing résumé was basically empty.

The organization bet on his presence, intelligence and familiarity carrying him through the learning curve. That bet worked well enough during a memorable 2025 run. It looks so much worse now.

Wilson isn’t alone here, there also needs to be accountability above him. Jerry Dipoto and Hollander assembled this roster. The front office chose an inexperienced manager and surrounded him with an organizational structure that heavily influences daily decisions. If the Mariners dismiss Wilson and declare the problem solved, we will be watching another cosmetic repair on a house with cracks running through the foundation.

Wilson can deserve to lose his job without becoming the lone culprit. Scott Servais absorbed the consequences when a talented Mariners team stumbled in 2024. Wilson provided a new voice, a familiar face and eventually a deep postseason run. Two years later, the same organization is again confronting underachievement and searching for someone to wear it.

The final weeks could offer Wilson a little dignity. Unless that changes dramatically, his Mariners tenure appears headed toward a quiet and decidedly unceremonious conclusion.