Mariners News & Notes: Lázaro Montes’ Historic MLB Debut, Arozarena Stays Hot and Mickey Gasper’s Power Surge

Look, saying it’s been a rough season for the Mariners would be an understatement. Their win over the Red Sox on Sept. 1 didn’t save their season. Honestly, they almost fumbled their 9-6 win at Fenway Park.

But the victory showed us what this lineup can look like when a premium prospect arrives without fear. Pair him with a proven veteran who’s on fire, and suddenly Seattle can answer an opponent’s power instead of folding under it.

Lázaro Montes Makes Mariners History in His MLB Debut

Montes certainly picked a way to introduce himself. Montes reached on his first three trips to the plate making it look almost too easy. He drew a walk, shot an RBI single into right field, then drove a two-strike slider from Wyatt Olds 407 feet to dead center.

That blast, measured at 106 mph off the bat, made Montes the sixth player in Mariners history to homer in his MLB debut. The 21-year-old finished 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The sequence was almost bigger than the home run. We know about his power. We also know about his swing-and-miss. We were curious to see whether we could stay patient at the plate and resist being goaded into chasing a pitch when behind in the count.

He proved he could be patient. He accepted the walk, stayed within himself and took a single and waited for his chance to unload. To be fair, it didn’t even look like that kind of swing. He was simply trying to barrel one up while protecting the zone and it carried beyond the center field wall. True power on display.

Major League pitchers will adjust. So Seattle should keep him in the lineup and let him play. September needs to be about learning which young hitters belong in the next version of this lineup, not protecting plans that already failed.

Randy Arozarena’s Fenway Power Surge Gives Mariners More Than Offense

Arozarena’s four-hit, four-RBI performance Monday should have been the story of a Mariners win. Instead, it was wasted in heartbreaking fashion.

He left less room for disappointment the following night, launching a three-run homer over the Green Monster for his second home run in as many games. Through the first two games of the series, Arozarena went 5-for-10 with two homers and seven RBIs.

Doing it alongside Montes gave the performance another layer. The two Cuban-born sluggers trained together during the offseason and developed a relationship Montes has described as familial. Arozarena helped him with outfield work and the daily routines that come with being a major leaguer. Montes has also spoken about admiring the competitiveness Arozarena brings from their shared Cuban culture.

Laz is a whole vibe 🔱 pic.twitter.com/Vt8nmAW5Sl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 2, 2026

Without getting too sentimental and focusing on the baseball value of their relationship, this is awesome. Young players benefit from established teammates who understand the routine, embrace the moment and bring some life into the dugout. Watching that connection play out on the field Tuesday night was a lot of fun.

Mickey Gasper’s Home Run Streak Is Becoming a Mariners Problem

Then there's Mickey Gasper, the 30-year-old journeyman who apparently decided the Mariners would be supporting characters in his late-career breakout. He homered off George Kirby on Monday and again off Bryan Woo on Tuesday. Since Aug. 17, he is batting .394 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 13 games.

His run is drawing comparisons to Barry Bonds and Ted Williams. But that’s in the tiniest of samples.Thirteen games are thirteen games, and a heater doesn’t last forever. But the Mariners are trapped being punished by one of baseball’s hottest bats right now.

Mickey Gasper homers for the second straight game! pic.twitter.com/EjUkhKLwGz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 1, 2026

The difference was that the Mariners punched back in the second game of the series.

Tuesday offered a rare encouraging answer. Now the Mariners need to make it more than one good night.