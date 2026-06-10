Mariners Notes: Matt Brash Lands on IL, Colt Emerson Sits, Miles Mastrobuoni Returns

No offense to Miles Mastrobuoni, but way to ruin a good thing, Seattle. That’s probably a little unfair. Mastrobuoni didn’t make the roster decision. He is simply coming back from injury. Still, the timing makes this feel only mildly annoying.

The Mariners reinstated Mastrobuoni from the 60-day injured list, recalled right-hander Domingo González from Triple-A Tacoma, placed Matt Brash on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain, optioned Bliss back to Tacoma and designated right-hander Yosver Zulueta for assignment.

So much roster noise there. But the move that will sting most is Brash going down again. It’s something any Mariners fan hates to see.

The Mariners are clearly opting for more flexibility because Mastrobuoni can move around. He can cover multiple spots. And he gives Seattle another left-handed bat that can help the club get through this stretch with J.P. Crawford, Brendan Donovan, and even Colt Emerson sitting out with back tightness.

Roster moves:



🔹 Miles Mastrobuoni, INF/OF, reinstated from 60-day IL.

🔹 Domingo González, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Ryan Bliss, INF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Matt Brash, placed on 15-day IL (right lat strain, retroactive to June 9)

🔹 Yosver Zulueta, RHP,… pic.twitter.com/te4mDyudXt — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) June 10, 2026

The roster suddenly looks wildly thin in the infield, so bringing back a player with Mastrobuoni’s utility profile makes sense in this kind of environment.

It’s just hard to get excited about a guy who hit .231 with 2 home runs and 21 RBI for the club last season in 399 at-bats. The move checks the boxes and protects against chaos. But it also cost Bliss his spot. Welcome back, Miles. We guess.

The Mariners Can Shuffle the Roster, but They Can’t Replace Matt Brash Easily

Brash’s last appearance looked like a full-blown mess. He escaped what could have been a disaster against Baltimore with a huge assist from Jhonny Pereda behind the plate. Losing that arm, even temporarily, changes the fabric of the bullpen.

González is the bullpen answer for now. In four games he’s pitched 5 2/3 innings with 5 strikeouts.

The Mariners have done a decent job finding useful arms and turning them into real contributors. So now, González gets his opportunity with the major league roster again.

The Mariners also have to keep watching Emerson.

His late scratch because of back tightness was already enough to make this infield situation more complicated. The good news is that there has not been any loud, dramatic escalation. The bad news is that he’s sitting for his third straight game.

The Mariners are still in a good spot because they have depth and enough pitching infrastructure to survive injuries that would bury other teams. They also have a three-game lead in a soft AL West.

But losing Brash hurts. Sending Bliss down feels clunky. And Mastrobuoni’s return, useful as it may be, is not exactly the kind of move that makes anyone feel good about this road trip. Still, the Mariners have found ways to win despite the roster chaos. And that in itself is a good thing.