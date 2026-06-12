Mariners Probable Starters Against Nationals Bring Three Clear Storylines

They say in baseball that you want to play .500 on the road. Honestly, sounds like a low bar. But that’s how it goes in a sport that’s a 162-game grind. The Mariners’ probable starters are set for their upcoming three-game series against the Washington Nationals. And if they want to bring the road trip back to .500, they need to take two out of three.

That alone makes this series worth tracking beyond the obvious “take care of business” angle. The Mariners are rolling out three starters, all with ongoing storylines that make this series in Washington worth monitoring closely.

Despite being the kind of team many would expect the Mariners to beat on paper, the Nationals have been quite pesky. So much so that Seattle is just 4-10 all time against them at Nationals Park and 12-22 all time in the matchup overall.

This time, Washington comes into the series over .500 at 35-34, while the Mariners sit at 36-34. So this is not some automatic box to check. With Seattle wanting to bring the road trip back to .500, here’s who the Mariners are rolling out.

Mariners Probable Starters Announced for Crucial Nationals Road Series

Friday, June 12: RHP Bryce Miller (2-0, 1.33 ERA)

Friday’s matchup is scheduled to feature Bryce Miller against Washington right-hander Zack Littell. Miller is coming off his best start of the season. Against the Detroit Tigers on June 6, he threw six scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out nine in a 4-0 Seattle win.

Miller’s season was being treated with bubble wrap after returning from an oblique injury in mid-May. He was originally worked back into the rotation through Seattle’s piggyback setup with Luis Castillo. We all know how that’s gone.

Friday is another chance for him to make the piggyback conversation feel even more outdated.

Bryce Miller, Gross 87mph Splitter. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/OucdmOrj3F — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 31, 2026

Saturday, June 13: RHP Luis Castillo (2-5, 5.16 ERA)

Saturday’s matchup brings Luis Castillo against Cade Cavalli, and this is where things will probably get a little more complicated.

Castillo’s season numbers still don’t look like the numbers you’d expect. But his last start against Detroit was at least a reminder of what he can do. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out five. He threw 100 pitches, did not factor into the decision, and Seattle still lost 5-4.

Despite looking sharper in his most recent outings, Castillo has still struggled to pitch six full innings. He’s only put together one quality start this season, and that came in his first outing on March 30 against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked two. That version of Castillo has not returned often enough. Saturday presents his next opportunity to get back on track.

Sunday, June 14: RHP Emerson Hancock (5-2, 2.74 ERA)

Sunday’s finale is scheduled to feature Emerson Hancock against Miles Mikolas, and Hancock might be the quietest storyline of the three only because he’s been consistent enough for his breakout to become background noise.

And that’s meant as a compliment. In a perfect world, this breakout would have put the Mariners’ rotation in a completely different stratosphere. Instead, the focus has shifted to the other starters who still don’t quite look like themselves.

He gave the Mariners five innings, allowed one earned run on three hits, walked two and struck out three in a 6-3 win in his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles. It wasn’t flashy, but it was definitely something the Mariners needed from him.

Hancock just has to keep giving Seattle strong innings, continue avoiding a blowup start that could wreck his season, and keep forcing the Mariners to treat his season like this will be who he is now.

For the Mariners, the assignment is to take care of a Washington team that has been more annoying than its reputation, get the road trip back where it needs to be, and let the rotation start answering some of the questions that have followed it around all season.