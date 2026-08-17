What Mariners Should Take Away From Brendan Donovan’s Breakout Against the Astros

Brendan Donovan finally gave the Mariners a night they had been waiting for in this past series against the Astros. Three hits. Three RBIs. No strikeouts. Each hit brought home a run during Seattle’s 10-5 victory over the Houston Astros. After opening his return from the IL with five hits in 29 at-bats, Donovan has started looking more comfortable again at the plate.

Filling up the box score is swell. But his health update sounded even better. Donovan recently told MLB.com that this is “the first time I’ve played pain-free in over a year.” That’s huge.

Rust was expected and at times, can be manageable. Recurring groin pain threatened to erase Donovan’s entire first season with the Mariners. They acquired Donovan in February to become another impact bat in their lineup. His game is built around controlled and pesky at-bats. He can hit the ball to all fields and reaches base frequently. He also gives the M’s flexibility around the diamond. But that player has hardly been available this season.

Brendan Donovan’s Groin Injury Has Defined His First Mariners Season

Donovan underwent sports hernia surgery last October after tearing his adductor and dealing with damage around his abdomen and pelvis. He tried to push through the recovery, then landed on the IL with a left groin strain in April. He returned in May and lasted only 10 days before the same problem sent him back to the IL.

The Mariners have spent the next two-plus months waiting. He returned on August 4 and immediately looked like a hitter who had missed most of the season. That shouldn’t have surprised us. He struggled in his rehab assignment and there was little reason to think it would all change when he started facing major-league pitching again.

Aug. 15 offered the first glimpse of the hitter Seattle thought it was getting. Outside of his strong start to the season, the Mariners have really been missing out on what Donovan can bring to the table. He went 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot and drove in three runs with three singles. The lack of a home run or extra-base hit almost made the performance more fitting.

Seattle desperately needs that profile. They entered August averaging four runs per game, one of the lowest marks in baseball. Granted, it would be nice to see the Mariners put up runs on a team not named the Houston Astros. It was nice to see the offense wake up.

One three-hit game cannot establish durability. We need to see Donovan stack productive weeks. The Mariners are going to need him available down the stretch.

Following Sunday’s victory, Donovan is slashing .254/.348/.385 with a .733 OPS. His numbers since returning remain modest at 8-for-34. Those numbers can change quickly. They have 37 games remaining and are four games behind Houston in the AL West. Three games outside of the final AL Wild Card Spot. Their margin for error has pretty much vanished. A pain-free Donovan can give him another legitimate hitter for this chase.