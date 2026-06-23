Mariners Probable Starters vs. Pirates, Next Piggyback Pairing Revealed

Seattle dropped two of three at T-Mobile Park against the Boston Red Sox. Both of the losses were ugly enough that the victory in the finale didn’t really feel like much. They were held to two hits in back-to-back games, lost 6-2 in the opener and 5-1 the next night, and spent most of the series making Boston’s pitching staff look far too comfortable.

The Red Sox made sure to challenge the Mariners to do something they haven’t really been able to do all season: hit left-handed pitching. And the Sox succeeded. So the next series comes with a bigger question than just whether the bats can wake up.

The Mariners’ probable starters against the Pirates are set, according to Daniel Kramer. And with the way Seattle has been using its rotation lately, the listed starters are only half of the story. Let’s take a look.

Mariners’ Probable Starters Bring Clarity to Seattle’s Piggyback Plan

Tuesday, June 23: RHP George Kirby (5-7, 4.10 ERA) vs. RHP Mitch Keller (5-4, 4.92 ERA)

Wednesday, June 24: RHP Bryan Woo (6-5, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Thursday, June 25: RHP Bryce Miller (3-1, 1.58 ERA) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.62 ERA)

Logan Gilbert recently stated that he will be starting on Saturday, June 27 with Emerson Hancock following out of the pen. Hancock has come out of the pen before, so hopefully that can be a smooth transition for both arms. And with Bryce Miller getting a solo start on June 25, fans have plenty to be excited about.

The Mariners are rolling into Pittsburgh and somehow get to avoid Paul Skenes. Of course, the Pirates have also lost seven straight Skenes starts, which is not exactly his fault. Still, Seattle catching this version of Pittsburgh matters. The Pirates are 39-39 and starting to spiral a bit. They are giving their starting rotation the “King Felix treatment,” something the Mariners are very familiar with and hopefully can take advantage of. The problem, of course, is that Seattle’s offense has been scuffling too.

PNC Park is friendly to lefty hitters, and that’s one thing the Mariners have plenty of. So maybe this is where something awakens. The M’s were last in Pittsburgh in 2024, when they dropped two of three but hung 10 runs on the Pirates in the final game of the series. Then in 2025, the Mariners swept Pittsburgh in what turned into an epic pitching showcase, shutting out the Pirates in three straight games with 6-0, 1-0 and 1-0 wins.