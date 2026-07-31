Mariners Probable Starters vs. Twins for July 31–Aug. 2 Series

The Mariners left Dodger Stadium with another road series loss and the same question that has followed them all season: When are they finally going to look like a complete team? The offense disappears, the pitching has stumbled away from home, and one part of the roster always seems to be cleaning up another’s mess.

Seattle opened the series with a 7-6 win powered by five home runs. It was the first time they had beaten the Dodgers in LA since 2009. Dom Canzone accounted for two of them, including a huge two-run shot in the eighth. It looked like the kind of performance that could signal the offense to wake up, and stay up.

It didn’t. Eric Lauer held Seattle to one hit over six scoreless innings in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss. The Dodgers finished the job Thursday with a 6-2 win behind home runs from Dalton Rushing and a former Mariner in Teoscar Hernández. Rōki Sasaki was sharp and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings, and Seattle flew home after dropping two of three in Los Angeles.

The Twins come into Seattle with some urgency of their own. They acquired left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets on Thursday night with a clear message. The Twins are strengthening their roster and gearing up for a stretch run.

Seattle should be playing like a team worthy of the same urgency. They have three proven starters on the bump at home.

Mariners Probable Starters vs. Twins

Friday, July 31, 7:10 p.m. PT: RHP Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.75 ERA) vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (4-8, 5.21 ERA)

Saturday, Aug. 1, 1:10 p.m. PT: RHP Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.44 ERA) vs. LHP Connor Prielipp (3-5, 4.73 ERA)

Sunday, Aug. 2, 1:10 p.m. PT: RHP George Kirby (8-9, 3.98 ERA) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.65 ERA)

Randy Arozarena enters the weekend hitting .283 with 13 home runs, Canzone has been a huge power source and Seattle needs them driving an offense. Minnesota counters with Brooks Lee and his team-leading 15 homers.

All three pitchers Minnesota’s rolling out is getable. What the Mariners decide to do with that is up to them. They have their pitching, their home crowd and rejuvenated Twins team standing directly in front of them.

Win the series. Anything less is another wasted opportunity, and Seattle may have some serious convincing to do if they’re going to remain buyers at the trade deadline.