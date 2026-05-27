Mariners’ Right-Handed Bats Pick Perfect Time to Answer Seattle’s Biggest Lineup Flaw

The Mariners needed a real answer against left-handed pitching. Seattle could talk about matchups and platoon balance, but the actual product kept coming back to the same place. When a lefty was on the mound, the offense wasn’t good.

For one of the first times this season, the Mariners didn’t spend nights making a left-handed matchup feel like a riddle.

They opened their series against the Athletics by punching Aaron Civale around in a 9-2 win, using a six-run third inning to turn a pivotal AL West matchup into one of their cleaner offensive nights of the season. Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone did the loudest damage with two-run homers, while Randy Arozarena added an RBI double and a two-run shot later in the game.

But the next night mattered even more for the broader conversation. Against Gage Jump, a highly regarded A’s left-handed prospect making his MLB debut, the Mariners didn’t let the moment become another referendum on their known weakness. They jumped him early, collected 11 hits as a team and got production throughout the order in a 4-1 win. Victor Robles had three hits. Seattle went 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position, which, let’s be honest, hasn’t been the norm.

But the series finale is where the whole thing really started to feel like a bit. Rob Refsnyder finally walked into the room like he had heard enough complaining.

In the top of the first inning, he jumped Jeffrey Springs for a three-run homer to left field and immediately changed the mood. For those wondering why he’s here, that was the best example.

Mariners’ Right-Handed Lineup Finally Gave Seattle a Real Answer Against Lefties

Seattle kept piling on from there, turning the finale into a 9-1 laugher that pushed the Mariners a half-game ahead of the Athletics in the division standings. Colt Emerson gave them one of the coolest moments with his first career MLB triple, a two-run shot into the corner in right field in the fourth. Then Julio Rodríguez handled the punctuation in the eighth, launching a 418-foot, three-run homer for his tenth of the season.

Seattle has had the names. But having right-handed bats on the lineup card and actually leaning on them hasn’t worked for most of the season. It may have had to wait, but the Mariners finally got the version they have been looking for. Now they just have to prove it wasn’t a fluke.

The A’s came into the series leading the AL West, and Seattle is running out of runway in their position to waste another opportunity. You could say this series was a real tone-setter. Three games where a team either shrinks into its flaws or finally shows it has other ways to win.

Now, this still doesn’t exactly solve the season-long issue. Fans would be giving themselves whiplash if they think that guys like Refsnyder or Garver have suddenly broken through. They have to prove that they can do this against better left-handers.

Not just Jeffery Springs who has the third slowest fastball among qualified starters in the league. If Refsnyder can’t hit a BP fastball, then what are we doing here?

Seattle finally got a glimpse of the version it needs. Now the Mariners have to make sure it was not just a conveniently timed cameo.