Mariners’ Series Win Over Red Sox Has Us Asking: Who Is This Team?

The Mariners did more than win a series at Fenway Park. They spent three games impersonating an offense that we’ve rarely seen this season.

Seattle walked away with an 8–3 win Wednesday and its second consecutive victory over the Red Sox. They also scored at least eight runs in every game of the series, finishing with 25 in three days. That needs even more context to understand how ridiculous that sounds this season.

Through 140 games, Seattle has scored 555 runs. That’s 3.96 per game, the second-lowest average in baseball. At Fenway, the Mariners averaged 8.33.

They packed more than six games’ worth of their normal offense into one three-game series.

Mariners More Than Doubled Their Runs-Per-Game Average at Fenway

For most of the season, offense has more like a scavenger hunt. Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez have been down year-over-year. An offense that’s supposed to strike out less has continued to strike out too often. Fenway received a completely different version than we’ve been accustomed to.

Seattle used three home runs to score nine Tuesday. One day later, it scored eight without hitting any. They collected 12 hits Wednesday, drew five walks and struck out only five times. Seven starters recorded a hit. J.P. Crawford reached four times, Rodríguez had two hits and Jhonny Pereda drove in two runs.

They didn’t wait for one swing to rescue them. They built pressure and kept handing it off to the next hitter. That’s what an offense is supposed to look like.

The Mariners also played behind it. Randy Arozarena took away a potential first-inning run with a dime to home plate Wednesday. The infield turned a timely double play, the routine outs were handled and Seattle played clean defense throughout. They committed just one error across the two victories.

Boston still produced baserunners. Seattle simply stopped donating extra ones.

Lazaro Montes sat out in the series finale but he still deserves his flowers. His debut Tuesday became the emotional hinge of the series. He brought joy into the clubhouse, something this team desperately needed.

Seattle led Monday’s opener 8–5, put a runner on third with nobody out in the ninth and still found a way to lose 9–8 in 10 innings. It felt like the old Fenway script returning. The Mariners doing enough to win before Boston and the ballpark found some new way to take it away and make it look easy. Instead, Seattle answered by winning the next two.

Seattle Has Now Won Two Straight Series at Fenway Park

There’s history in that response. The Mariners entered Fenway last season having gone more than a decade without winning a series there. They lost the 2025 opener 8–3, then recovered to win 8–5 and 4–3, securing their first series victory at Fenway since 2014.

This year brought the same structure with an even uglier opening loss. Two seasons. Two losses in the opener. Two straight series wins.

That is a genuine reversal, even if it arrived during a season that has offered far too few of them. Seattle is still 66–74. The standings have already delivered their judgment. But there’s still hope as they have a soft September schedule waiting for them.

So, who is this team? In Boston, it was the balanced, energetic and resilient club Seattle thought it had built. We finally saw it. Now we just have to hope it’s not too late.