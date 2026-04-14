Mariners’ Vedder Cup Defense Opens With Red-Hot Padres Looming

There are worse ways to open a rivalry series than with both teams rolling in hot. The Mariners just finished a four-game sweep of the Astros, the Padres just ran Colorado right out of Petco with a four-game broom job of their own, and now the 2026 Vedder Cup finally shows up with a little actual juice behind it.

Sure, we can argue all day about the quality of the teams that got swept. That part is fair. But a sweep is still a sweep in this sport, and anybody acting like those just happen by accident hasn’t watched enough baseball. Seattle took five of six from San Diego to win the inaugural official Vedder Cup last year, and this year’s first three games are set for April 14 through 16 at Petco Park.

Two teams walking in with a little swagger and enough recent momentum to make this feel like more than a novelty. The Mariners are 8-9 entering Tuesday night. The Padres are 10-6. The pitching matchups are also not messing around: Bryan Woo vs. Michael King on Tuesday, Emerson Hancock vs. Randy Vásquez on Wednesday, and Luis Castillo vs. Walker Buehler on Thursday.

The levels of aura are actually insane. pic.twitter.com/zHXk881QWz — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2026

Mariners are about to find out just how real this red-hot Padres stretch is

The Padres are not exactly welcoming Seattle into a soft landing spot. San Diego has started to look like one of those teams that can beat you in a bunch of different ways, but lately the loudest part of it has been the power. They just swept Colorado while piling up runs and homers in a ballpark that is not exactly built to turn every fly ball into a souvenir. When a lineup starts thumping at Petco, it gets your attention a little faster.

Then there is the Mason Miller problem. We can joke about it, but only a little. If the Padres have a lead in the ninth and Miller is jogging in from the bullpen, that is basically hearing the lock click behind you. Through his first seven appearances, Miller had a 0.00 ERA, four saves, nineteen strikeouts, one hit allowed, one walk, and a 0.27 WHIP in seven and one-third innings. His strikeout rate to begin the season is a ridiculous 79.2 percent , and he entered this stretch on a scoreless run that has already been pushed into historic territory. So if Seattle is trailing late, the offense may as well pack a lunch and start thinking about tomorrow.

The good news is the Mariners are at least showing signs of life offensively at the right time. Josh Naylor finally broke out of that ugly early funk with a two-homer day in Sunday’s 6-2 win over Houston. Seattle has spent enough of this young season feeling like it was one big swing away from waking up, so seeing one of the middle-of-the-order bats finally crack through felt important.

The Mariners are trying to defend a trophy they won by flat-out handling San Diego last year, but this Padres team looks sharper, hotter, and a whole lot nastier at the back end of games. Seattle can absolutely win this series, especially with Woo drawing the opener and Hancock continuing to force people to take him seriously. But this does not feel like last year’s script. This feels like a real test. And that’s probably what the Vedder Cup needed.