Mariners Trade Speculation Around Giants’ Matt Chapman Makes Little Roster Sense

Let’s get this part out of the way first: there has been no real indication from the Mariners that they are trying to trade for a third baseman. That matters, because this is how these things get sideways fast. One struggling team has expensive contracts. Another team has a lineup that could always use more offense. Social media looks at the two rosters, sees a recognizable name, and suddenly we’re talking ourselves into a trade fit that sounds a lot cleaner in theory than it does once we actually put it on the board.

The Giants have become one of the more interesting teams to watch for uncomfortable reasons. Their long-term contracts are weighing heavy on them. Their start has put them in a position where San Francisco is reportedly looking to offload some of its larger contracts, which is how Matt Chapman’s name naturally gets pushed into the trade conversation.His name, ability to defend, and the Mariners’ eternal search for lineup stability, makes him an easy player to toss into the Seattle rumor blender.

You can see why someone would try to make it make sense. The Mariners could use cleaner defense and more certainty. Third base hasn’t exactly been a low-maintenance position for them. But that’s the surface-level version. The real version is more awkward.

Mariners have already learned how risky another third-base shortcut can be

The Mariners just went through this. Last season, they traded for Eugenio Suárez, and while Suárez had his moments, it would be hard to frame the move as some overwhelming success story. It was an understandable swing: reunite with a veteran third baseman, hope the power and experience stabilize the position, and deal with the rest later.

The “rest later” part is where it’s hard to see the Mariners making this kind of move.

Seattle had Ben Williamson trying to carve out a role. Instead, the Mariners blocked that path, then eventually moved Williamson in the trade that brought Brendan Donovan to Seattle. Donovan is now part of the current third-base picture, and he gives the Mariners the versatility they value, and a way to keep the lineup functional while they wait for the next wave.

That’s Colt Emerson. The Mariners have made it pretty clear, through both action and investment, that he is part of the long-term plan. Maybe he is not handed third base tomorrow. He still needs a little time. But if the Mariners believe Emerson can be part of their infield future, why would they immediately turn around and take on a veteran third baseman signed through 2030?

Chapman signed a six-year, $151 million extension with the Giants that runs through 2030. He’s making $25 million annually. That’s a real commitment to a player who would expect to play every day at the exact position where Seattle might soon need flexibility.

If the Giants want to offload money, that’s their issue. It would be strange to see the Mariners as a team raising their hand to solve it.

Chapman would absolutely help the defense. He is still a premium glove. But the Mariners need more than that. Through 153 at-bats, he is hitting .229 with one home run, 14 RBI, a .310 on-base percentage, a .314 slugging percentage and a .624 OPS. His 82 OPS+ tells the same story. This hasn’t even been league-average offense.

There are versions of this where the conversation becomes less ridiculous. If the Giants were willing to eat a massive chunk of the money, maybe Seattle listens. But that is different from saying Chapman is a clean fit. He is not.

The Mariners being dragged into this makes sense only in the laziest possible way. They need offense. Chapman is a recognizable name. The Giants may want to move money. Seattle has had questions at third base. Boom, rumor.

Now, there is a version of this where the Mariners hold off on calling Emerson up until 2027, when J.P. Crawford is gone and the shortstop position could finally open up. That may be the cleanest way to talk yourself into a Chapman deal. Emerson stays on his original timeline, Chapman stabilizes third base in the meantime, and Seattle avoids forcing a top prospect into a role before it’s ready to make that call.

But even then, the financial commitment doesn’t just disappear. That’s where the logic gets strained again. The Mariners would not simply be buying time. They would be buying a long-term third-base answer at the exact moment their own long-term infield picture is supposed to start taking shape.

They can be aggressive when the right bat is there. But another veteran third-base fix, on another team’s expensive long-term contract, with Colt Emerson waiting in the wings?

That’s how you end up solving someone else’s mess while creating your own.