Mariners vs. Nationals Rain Delay, June 12: Weather Updates, Start Time and Latest Details

The Seattle Mariners will have to wait a little longer to open their weekend series against the Washington Nationals. And it’s honestly a surprise they made it through their series in Baltimore without rain.

Friday’s game at Nationals Park has been delayed because of severe weather in the Washington D.C. area. First pitch was originally scheduled for 3:45 p.m. PT, but the tarp is on the field and a new start time has not been announced.

We’re stuck in a holding pattern but those on the ground are reporting that baseball will be played in D.C. tonight.

Tarp back on and the start is officially delayed. pic.twitter.com/ZqTXgGoPNs — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 12, 2026

Mariners Road Trip Hits Weather Delay Before Nationals Series Opener

The Nationals announced before the game that they were monitoring inclement weather and would provide another update once more information became available.

Seattle is trying to get its road trip pointed in the right direction, and sitting around through a weather delay before the first game of a series is never the cleanest way to start.

A rain delay does not automatically wreck any of that. But it does make things a little more complicated for those who like to stay in rhythm. More specifically, a teams starting pitcher.

Friday’s scheduled matchup is supposed to feature Bryce Miller against Zach Littell. Miller has become one of the more important arms on the Mariners’ staff, especially after his strong return to the rotation. Seattle needs him settled, efficient and in control.

There is also a little more standings weight here than usual when these two teams meet for interleague play. The Mariners enter the night at 36-34 and still sitting in first place in the AL West. The Nationals, meanwhile, are 35-34 and third in the NL East, which is probably better than a lot of people expected from them at this point.

For now, there is no reason to overcomplicate it. Fans should keep an eye on the Mariners’ and Nationals’ official social media accounts for updates, especially if they are trying to follow along in real time. The Nationals’ rain page is also the cleanest official place to track the status of the game.

The Mariners came into this series needing to handle business against a Nationals team that has been more competitive than some might have expected. That part has not changed. The only difference is that the opener now comes with a little extra waiting and a lot more refreshing.

Once the tarp comes off, the Mariners need to make the delay feel like nothing more than background noise. But until then, we are all stuck in the same place.

Update: First pitch 5:55 PT.

Game will start at 5:55 PT pic.twitter.com/qzPGejhEft — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 13, 2026