MLB Insider Says Prospect Colt Emerson Will Likely Be On The Mariners Roster in 2026
Several fans and observers have already gotten over the shock of the Mariners' ALCS loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and are already casting an eye towards 2026. With three big names - Eugenio Suarez, Jorge Polanco, and Josh Naylor - soon to be free agents, the M's might look like a very different team when they arrive for Spring Training next year.
Part of that change might be ushering in a bit of a youth movement, patiently adding in some of the team's top prospects. Their most highly ranked Minor League star is infielder Colt Emerson, who is seemingly on a fast track to the show. Recently, MLB analyst Jeff Passan gave his thoughts on Seattle Sports' Brock & Salk Show on how the team should handle the 20-year-old's inevitable debut.
“If the Mariners, for any reason, were to start Colt Emerson – particularly at shortstop – if not at the beginning of the season, then toward the beginning, that tells you the amount of faith that they’ve got the kid,” Passan said. “And I could tell you with my words they adore him, they think he’s going to be a star.”
“They want to find a way at some point (next) year to integrate him into that lineup, but when you’ve come within one game of winning the first pennant (in franchise history) … it’s kind of hard to run out the next year with somebody who’s absolutely an unproven commodity on the big league level and go into season thinking that this is going to be your solution. I just think it’s a risky thing to do.”
Emerson Has All The Tools To Be A Success
Playing for both the Everett AquaSox and the Arkansas Travelers in 2025, Emerson hit .278, with 14 home runs, 68 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 479 at-bats. He was also named the Northwest League Player of the Week for his strong performance with the AquaSox in July.
Emerson leads a group of Mariners youngsters leads a pack of precocious young players that also includes former LSU star and 2025 first-round selection, Kade Anderson. The 20-year-old pitcher might also be making his MLB debut, although he would likely be a September call-up.
“If you have a farm system as good as the Mariners do, your demand, your mandate is to try as best you can to win right now while integrating in guys slowly,” Passan added, “but no Band-Aid rips unless it’s absolutely necessary. Like, 2026 needs to be your focus right now. It needs to be the main focus.”