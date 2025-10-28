Mariners Chairman Writes Letter of Appreciation to the Team's Fans
2025 was an amazing year for the Seattle Mariners and their fans. Despite falling a game short of the franchise's first-ever World Series appearance, there is a feeling that the M's are trending upward, and they could be serious postseason contenders for years to come. With a nucleus built around superstars Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, both of whom have signed long-term contract extensions, the future is looking bright in The Emerald City.
That being said, there was also a bit of melancholy surrounding Seattle as the season ended in Game 7 of the ALCS at Rogers Centre in Toronto. It was as if the Mariners' mission was incomplete, despite a noble effort by the team.
With that aura of emptiness still in the air. Mariners majority owner and Chairman John Stanton sent out a message to the club's supporters, assuring them that 2025 was not a fluke. The franchise is focused on delivering a World Series crown for the city. At the same time, he praised all of the team's fan base for all their support.
Dear Mariners fans,- John Stanton Chairman & Managing Partner
There’s no sugar coating it. I’m heartbroken at the way the season ended. We’ve never come closer to bringing our first World Series to Seattle. I know how much our players, coaching staff, and front office wanted this for you.
On behalf of everyone in our organization, thank you for the passionate support, energy, rally shoes, mustaches, magic spells, and joy you brought to the ballpark all season long.
From Opening Day to the last out of the ALCS, you cheered so loud that you created measurable seismic activity. You stayed on your feet for 15 innings. You showed up with signs, you brought out our players for curtain calls and you started dance parties on the sidewalks after games.
And when the team arrived home at 3 a.m. after the toughest return flight of their careers, you were there to greet us at the airport and the ballpark with “thank you” signs. They saw all of it. They felt all of it. We all did. We played for you, and you pushed our team to heights we have never reached before.
The Northwest deserves a World Series. I know we are going to get there. This is the beginning of a special era of Mariners Baseball. There is work to do to take that final step. That work starts now.
We can’t wait to get back to T-Mobile Park with all of you. Thank you again for being the best fans in baseball.
Go Mariners!
The Mariners Want to Build on Successful 2025 Season
When examining the potential 2026 roster, the first issue that needs to be addressed is the team's three major free agents: third baseman Eugenio Suarez, second baseman Jorge Polanco, and first baseman Josh Naylor. 3/4 of the infield will hit the open market five days after the World Series ends, so GM Justin Hollander and Team President Jerry Dipoto will be thrown into the free agent fire quickly.
“I’m comfortable that (with) the resources that we’re given, we’re going to have every ability to go out and put together a championship-quality team,” Dipoto said. “And like we have in recent years, when we get into the right position, I’m certain that we will be aggressive in doing the next thing.”
The team is also reportedly seeking a veteran starter who can eat up some innings. However, preserving the team as a whole, while extremely doubtful and difficult, seems to be the M's strategy for the off-season.