Nationals’ Cade Cavalli Extension Strengthens Mariners’ Case to Extend Logan Gilbert

The Mariners have had plenty of reminders that the clock is ticking on Logan Gilbert. The Washington Nationals just conjured up another one. On September 18, they signed Cade Cavalli to a four-year contract covering the 2027 through 2030 seasons, with a club option for 2031. The Athletic’s Spencer Nusbaum reported that Cavalli is guaranteed $47 million and could earn $70 million if Washington exercises the option.

It wasn’t a signing you’d draw up at the beginning of the 2026 season. But Washington identified a pitcher it wanted leading its rotation and acted before the calendar stripped away its leverage. Through 31 starts, the 28-year-old owns a 3.12 ERA with 194 strikeouts across 164 2/3 innings. He has gone from Tommy John surgery and nearly three lost seasons to becoming the Nationals’ Opening Day starter.

Washington didn’t lean on the side of precaution. They had no interest in waiting for another healthy season, another arbitration raise or another excuse to postpone the decision. They’ve accepted the risk and bought themselves additional control. The Mariners, who love their pitching development should be paying attention.

Cade Cavalli’s Extension Offers the Mariners a Lesson in Contract Leverage

The Cavalli contract can’t be dropped in front of Gilbert. Washington already controlled Cavalli through 2029, so the four guaranteed years purchase one free-agent season. The 2031 option could secure another.

Gilbert, meanwhile, can become a free agent after the 2027 season. A four-year agreement beginning next season would cover his final arbitration year and three free-agent seasons. It would cost the Mariners a lot more than $47 million. That’s the price of waiting this long.

Gilbert isn’t a late breakout Seattle needs another year to evaluate. Through September 15, he had a 3.69 ERA, 194 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP across 178 innings this season. He has thrown more than 1,000 major-league innings, made two consecutive Opening Day starts and spent his entire professional career in the organization.

The Mariners know the pitcher, the person and what he means to their rotation. What remains unclear is whether they are willing to pay to keep him.

Seattle has already committed long term to Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor. Yet none of the organization’s homegrown starting pitchers has received an extension. That disconnect is getting painfully loud.

We know pitchers are risky. Gilbert missed time with a forearm strain in 2025, and any long-term pitching contract carries the possibility of expensive innings that never arrive. Washington just guaranteed $47 million to a pitcher who underwent Tommy John surgery and had 11 major-league starts before this season. Risk didn’t get in the way for them. They decided Cavalli was worth accepting it.

The Mariners can’t use Kade Anderson, Ryan Sloan or the rest of their pitching depth as an excuse to let Gilbert walk after 2027. Prospects are supposed to strengthen a rotation, not give permission to dismantle it.

At the same time, Gilbert could reject an extension. He has earned the right to test free agency if that is what he wants, and Seattle can’t force his signature onto a contract. But the Mariners can, and should make a serious offer while they still have time. If an agreement is impossible, they need to confront that reality and determine what an established, controllable impact hitter would look like in return.

Drifting through another winter would be the worst possible choice. The most important number in the Cavalli deal is the single guaranteed free-agent season Washington secured by acting early.

The Mariners have one year of club control remaining with Gilbert. They can extend their homegrown ace, make an extraordinarily difficult trade decision or allow the calendar to make the decision for them. Washington made sure to extend theirs while Seattle is running out of time to do the same.