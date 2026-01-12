Alex Bregman signing with the Cubs actually helps the Mariners' trade possibilities

While there was some light chatter about the Seattle Mariners possibly making a play for free agent Alex Bregman, nothing ever reached a serious enough level to consider him one of the team's main targets. Now, the third baseman has inked a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs

MLB insiderJon Morosi pointed out on social media that the Cubbies' signing of Alex Bregman actually cleared a lot of the air in terms of infielders still on the market. So ironically, the Mariners, who are looking for a second and third baseman, may now have an easier path in terms of assembling their 2026 lineup. That includes lighting a fire under trade talks that have been waning for weeks.

"Alex Bregman to the Cubs has a number of implications," Morosi posted. "[Matt] Shaw or [Nico] Hoerner being in play could jolt what's become a sleepy Brendan Donovan trade market. The Giants and Mariners are among the teams that have spoken with the Cardinals on Donovan."

All three of those names, plus several more, are still in play for the Mariners as they compete to repeat as the best in the AL West. It opens up a few options with the Cubs, who look like the pick to click in the NL Central right now. It also sets a market value that will likely lead the M's to seek a less expensive trade or signing, while inserting one of their younger players into the starting lineup - at least to start the season.

Is Willi Castro a prime target now?

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Willi Castro (1) steals second base against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The name Willi Castro has been mentioned a handful of times as a potential signing for Seattle, and at this point, he would be a solid addition. He brings variables to the table that not even the most high-profile players can match. And, he's respected by his teammates, who have described him as a "phenomenal clubhouse guy."

Castro struggled in 2024, hitting just .226, with 11 home runs and 33 RBI. However, he has shown flashes of excellence in previous seasons. He has a .244 batting average, 56 home runs, 228 RBI, and 775 steals in his MLB career. Most importantly, he comes at a much lower price tag than Bregman and some of his other contemporaries.

With Bregman now the Cubs' everyday starter at the hot corner, Willi Castro is likely done in the Windy City. Perhaps the Pacific Northwest would provide him an environment where he can revive his career.

