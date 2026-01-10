Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is a unique Mariners prospect

The Seattle Mariners have a plethora of pitching prospects as part of their stocked farm system. And, each one of them has a different style on the mound. Some are righthanders, while the others throw lefthanded. And in the case of one very special star, the M's have a lefty and a righty all in one... someone who can hurl the horsehide with both hands.

Jurrangelo Cijntje, 22, is one of those special, talented competitors who almost defy logic. He can pitch effectively from both sides of the mound, and he's done so in the Minor Leagues already. As he progresses and matures, he will be a valuable weapon for the Mariners upon his arrival in the Emerald City.

The 5'11", 200-pound pitcher was drafted by the Mariners in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft, following a standout career at Mississippi State University. Cijntje was named a second-team All-American after finishing the 2024 season with an 8–2 record and 3.67 ERA, along with 113 strikeouts in 90.2 innings pitched in 16 outings.

Cijntje had an impressive pro debut in the 2025 season as a switch-pitcher for both High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, finishing with a combined 5-7 record, a 3.99 ERA, and 120 strikeouts in 108.1 innings. Notably, he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in May and also participated in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, as well.

Switch-pitching is become a trend in baseball

The game is certainly evolving toward more versatile players like Cijntje, whether it's a different style of pitching or breaking other baseball norms. Players like Shohei Ohtani are redefining what's possible, including infielders and outfielders who can also pitch. They are well-rounded athletes whose flexibility adds strategic depth to their teams in an incredibly unique manner.

In that same vein, switch-pitching is starting to become more prevalent. A well-known example would be Pat Venditte, who was the first ambidextrous pitcher in recent MLB lore. And there are a few others in the minor leagues who will eventually accomplish the same feat. While the uniqueness of being able to pitch effectively with both arms is still rare, it's not totally new in terms of the game's history.

CLICK FOR MORE: Mariners will play four games on NBC's Sunday Night Baseball in 2026

For example, former Padres pitcher Greg Harris could pitch with both arms, and he famously used a six-fingered glove to switch hands mid-inning. He did that all the way back in 1995 while pitching for San Diego.

Within a couple of years, there's a good bet that Cijntje will do the same, becoming the first switch-pitcher in Mariners franchise history. And the way things are going in the game currently? He probably won't be the last.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions