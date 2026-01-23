Luis Arraez could be a solid solution at second base for Seattle

With the Seattle Mariners currently in the hunt for a new second baseman, and Padres free agent Luis Arraez currently on the market, why haven't we heard more about the three-time batting champion being their next acquisition? Surely, the M's would love to have a proven vet at the position, but there haven't been any overtures toward the second sacker... at least none that have been reported thus far.

That could be changing, however, as the Mariners' options continue to dwindle this offseason. With Jorge Polanco departing via free agency for the New York Mets, the club has been pursuing free agents and engaging in trade talks, but there's been no movement. Many of their targets have been grabbed by other clubs, and their long-discussed trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for Brendan Donovan is seemingly on the back burner now.

CLICK FOR MORE: Could Eugenio Suarez return to the Mariners on a one-year contract?

As for Arraez? The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner is expected to sign a two-year contract worth approximately $24 million, which is certainly affordable for the Mariners, but they have to decide if he's worth it or not. Despite his batting crowns, Arraez has no pop and is a subpar fielder, and the M's may elect to go with a younger player like Colt Emerson or Cole Young.

Is Luis Arraez a solution for Seattle?

Sep 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits a single during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

At 28 and with seven years of experience, Arraez should be in the prime of his career. He’s played for the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, and San Diego Padres in his MLB career, winning the American League batting title in 2022 and the National League batting title in 2023 and 2024. And, even in a 'down year' in 2025, he still had a .292 batting average, eight home runs, and 61 RBI.

Currently, there aren't any confirmed reports about Luis Arraez heading to the Seattle Mariners, but that could change as we get closer to Spring Training. While some analysts have speculated that he could be a good fit due to his contact hitting and versatility, others feel the team should look elsewhere. Aside from completing the Brendan Donovan trade, Arraez might be the best option Seattle has for 2026.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions