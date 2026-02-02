Mariners will reportedly complete trade for St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan

They say a watched pot never boils. And in the saga of the Seattle Mariners trying to acquire the St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, that certainly was the case. Most fans had written off any trade possibility after it took weeks to complete. However, MLB.com writer and analyst Daniel Kramer is now reporting that the deal is finally done; the Redbirds infielder is leaving the Gateway City for the Emerald City.

The move will incorporate a trio of teams to be finalized. The Tampa Bay Rays became involved, which is what likely got the deal completed. The three-team trade will see the Mariners get Brendan Donovan, while sending switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and outfielder Tai Peete to St. Louis, and the Rays will receive third baseman Ben Williamson from the Mariners.

Donovan, 29, set or tied career highs with a .287 batting average, .422 slugging mark, and 32 doubles. He's got a classic swing from the left side of the plate and a high baseball IQ. He's also adept at fielding at multiple positions and won the first-ever National League Gold Glove awarded to a utility player as a rookie in 2022. Over the course of his career, he’s played 30 games at first, 225 at second base, 46 at third, 14 at shortstop, 163 in left field, and 30 in right. He's speedy, but not fast; he's only stolen 15 bases over his four-year MLB tenure.

Donovan seems almost tailor-made to play second and bat second in the Mariners lineup. If he bats ahead of hitters like Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, and Josh Naylor, he'll continue to hit put up solid numbers. And while some regard him as a B+ player and not a true star, he could change that perception. In the meantime, his pitch recognition and ability to take pitches, he can set the table for the powerful trio, as well.

While Ben Williamson will likely blossom into a Gold Glove at the hot corner someday, the Mariners definitely needed a better bat at what is traditionally a high-avrage or power position. Therefore, it looks now as if Donovan will play second while rookie Colt Emerson mans third (or possibly vice versa).

But if there's a head scratcher here it's Jurrangleo Cijntje, the switch-pitcher the M's were supposedly pretty high on. He only got one year with the franchise before being shipped out. And while it might be a means to an end, it's going to be interesting to see watch at a distance to see how he develops.

Cijntje had an impressive pro debut in the 2025 season as a switch-pitcher for both High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, finishing with a combined 5-7 record, a 3.99 ERA, and 120 strikeouts in 108.1 innings. Notably, he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in May and also participated in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, as well.

The 5'11", 200-pound pitcher was drafted by the Mariners in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, following a standout career at Mississippi State University. Cijntje was named a second-team All-American after finishing the 2024 season with an 8–2 record and 3.67 ERA, along with 113 strikeouts in 90.2 innings pitched. At just 22 years old, he should fit in well with the Cards' current youth movement.

