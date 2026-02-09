The Mid-Summer Classic could feature a lot of representation from the Pacific Northwest, courtesy of one of the top teams in baseball.

In the midst of their division-winning run last season, the Seattle Mariners sent four players named to the American League All-Star team: Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Brian Woo, and Andres Munoz. And while all those players - if healthy - are considered near locks to return in 2026, two new Mariners could push the number as high as six. Here's a closer look at some of the names being mentioned in the pre-season...

Position players: C Cal Raleigh, 1B Josh Naylor, INF Brendan Donovan, and CF Julio Rodriguez

2025 AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh and the man favored to win the award in 2026, Julio Rodríguez, are should be considered locks to be voted in. They're not only two of the best at their respective positions, but they are also highly respected by fans in other MLB cities, as well.

Newcomers Josh Naylor and Brendan Donovan could break through as first-time All-Stars if they have strong seasons and can stay healthy. Both have established an All-Star resume, but in prior cities. Donovan in 2025 with the St. Louis Cardinals and Naylor with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, but this one would be the first in Seattle. Overall, it’s more than just 'possible' that the Mariners could have around three to four position players as All-Stars, with the possibility of more if things go really well.

Given how impactful Donovan and Naylor have been with their former teams, it’s definitely plausible that one or both could also emerge as Emerald City All-Stars. It’ll depend on their health and performance this season that matters - but on they perform to their best levels of the past, pencil them in, as well.

Prominent pitchers are poised to return

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo (22) throws a fielded ball to first base for an out against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The two Mariners pitchers who were selected last season should be considered good enough that they will both return to the All-Star Game this July. Woo won 15 games before missing a slew of starts in September, so he could be even better. And many fans, journalists, and observers believe Munoz is poised for a career year.

Pitchers: starter Bryan Woo and reliever Andres Munoz

Woo, 26, was voted 5th in the Cy Young balloting a year ago, and Munoz, 27, finished second in the American League with 38 saves (behind only the Royals' Carlos Estevez, who had 42). Both are considered around the top five or so at their position. That level of wuccess suggests that they will make more trips to the Classic as their careers progress.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game (96th Midsummer Classic) will be held on July 14, 2026, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The event will celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence and marks the first time the Phillies have hosted the game since 1996.

