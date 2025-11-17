Mariners acquire left-handed reliever from Los Angeles Dodgers

The Mariners announced over the weekend that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Tyler Gough. This move was made to address the team's need for lefty pitching depth in their bullpen.

Per MLB.com, the 25-year-old Ortiz, finished the 2025 season with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets after also spending parts of the season with the Dodgers' High-A and Double-A affiliates. In 15 appearances (1 start) with the Comets, he went 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA (5 ER, 16.1 IP) with 9 walks and 14 strikeouts.

Ortiz pitched six minor league seasons in the Dodgers organization (2017-19, 2021, and 2024-25), posting a career 17-12 record and 3.48 ERA (92 ER, 238.0 IP) with 109 walks and 238 strikeouts.

Shoring Up Seattle's Bullpen

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Gabe Speier (55) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

30-year-old veteran Gabe Speier has been the leading lefty in the team's bullpen corps and has been outstanding. He posted a 2.61 ERA in allowing just 18 earned runs in 76 appearances, while notching a record of 4-3. Even still, it never hurts to bring in a little depth for middle relief, and that's what GM Justin Hollander is clearly trying to do with this trade - add another effective arm.

That's precisely what the team is banking on with Ortiz. He doesn't have to be a major contributor, but if his efforts in spring training are up to snuff, don't be shocked to see the youngster debut at the big league level when the team breaks camp.

More Seattle Mariners Off-season News