Sources say the Mariners have re-signed 'top priority', free agent 1B Josh Naylor

Free agent first baseman Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners have come to terms on a five-year contract, sources told ESPN on Sunday. That's according to writer Jeff Passan, who expressed his thoughts on the pending deal.

"The five-year deal, which is pending a physical, is the first major signing of baseball's offseason and adds Naylor to a strong Seattle core that helped the Mariners reach Game 7 of the American League Championship Series," Passan wrote. "He joins AL MVP runner-up , star center fielder Julio Rodriguez, and a deep Mariners rotation as they look to reach the first World Series in franchise history.

1B Josh Naylor and the Mariners are reportedly in agreement on a five-year contract. pic.twitter.com/p5HzvMobwU — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 17, 2025

Naylor hit .295, with 20 home runs, 92 RBI, and an OPS of .816 in 2025, mostly with the Cleveland Guardians. Seattle’s front office grabbed him at the MLB trade deadline. Since the end of the season. made it very publicly clear that bringing back the slugging first baseman was its No. 1 priority.

The Mariners get their Guy

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) walks on the field before game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Even after free agency began and no extension was in place, Mariners GM Justin Hollander was adamant that the club wanted Naylor back.

“It was a great fit and it’s definitely a priority for us this offseason -- if not one, I don’t know what else would be, he’s No. 1 right now,” Hollander said. “He fits in our clubhouse, positionally; he fills a position of need. It’s a real left-handed bat that plays an excellent first base, that runs the bases well."

"Our offseason is largely going to start with the guys who were on the team last year and try to bring as many back as possible," Mariners GM Justin Hollander said Wednesday.



More from @RyanDivish: https://t.co/usTVguDZlJ — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 13, 2025

"He does a lot of things well. Why wouldn’t you say that this would be awesome if we can have Josh in the long term, he fits great and he’s our priority?”

