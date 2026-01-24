Mariners acquire swingman Cooper Criswell in trade with Mets

The Seattle Mariners have yet to make a blockbuster deal on the back end of the offseason, but they've certainly added a lot of depth heading into Spring Training. Looking to add another arm, the team acquiring right-handed swingman Cooper Criswell from the New York Mets for cash.

Criswell was designated for assignment by the Mets before the deal was made, and Criswell will join a host of pitchers looking to land a bullpen role with the M's when they break for camp in Peoria, Arizona. The righthander could have a leg upon the competition, as he could also fill the role of a spot starter throughout the year.

The veteran has experience in that same role previously. He served as both a starter and a reliever, in 2024 for Boston, starting 18 of his 26 games for the Red Sox with a 4.08 ERA. In 2025, he only appeared in seven games (making one start) and had a 3.57 ERA with nine strikeouts.

CLICK FOR MORE: Luis Arraez could be a solid solution at second base for Seattle

In early December, New York claimed Criswell off waivers, only to realize he was not in their plans for the upcoming season. When they DFA'd him this week, Seattle swooped in to make the move.

Who will Criswell compete against?

Aug 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Cooper Criswell (64) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Criswell will be looking to fill a spot that could go to one of the Mariners' homegrown talents, but his main competition will mostly be older players looking to rebound with the M's. Newly-acquired Dane Dunning has also been an effective starter in the past, and he likely has a leg up on Criswell heading into Spring Training.

However, Criswell is no slouch on the mound. If he has better stuff and can command his pitches, he will likely end up as a 'shuttle player' - one who travels back and forth to Triple-A as the season progresses. On a side note: Cooper comes to Seattle with a baseball pedigree. His father, Tim Criswell was drafted by theSan Francisco Giants with the 21st overall pick of the 1983 MLB Draft.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions