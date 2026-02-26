Mariners analyst compares Brendan Donovan's productivity to 2025's lead-off numbers

On Wednesday, a prominent sports journalist weighed in on just what makes new Mariners lead-off man Brendan Donovan so effective at the top of the lineup. Speaking on Seattle Sports' Brock & Salk broadcast, the writer and broadcaster discussed how the former St. Louis Cardinals infielder will fare batting first in the order ona World Series contender.

“So, the idea is he should be getting on base more,” Salk asserted. “He should be hitting more doubles and putting pressure on the other team. He should have a higher batting average by another 50 points or so, and the OPS should be a lot higher. He’s just a better hitter, just a flat-out better hitter than what they had at that position last year.”

Impossible not to see why the Mariners thought Brendan Donovan would fit right in here. Very thoughtful, analytical interview with a guy that should be a big part of this season. https://t.co/9BxnrfxnWW — Mike Salk, Seattle Sports (@TheMikeSalk) February 24, 2026

“It’s not like they haven’t had guys with the ability to take pitches and grind through at-bats," Salk said. All of those guys are capable of doing that, but I think what you get from Donovan is he’s able to grind through the at-bats and make them pay off by getting on base, by coming up with hits, by avoiding strikeouts, by an OPS and even a slugging percentage that are a step up from what the Mariners have had in that spot in the past,”

In that same discussion, Salk also made a comparison to Donovan as opposed to all the M's who batted in the top spot last season. Donnie is averaging 89 strikeouts over 162 games, compared to the 165 totaled by M’s leadoff hitters in 2025.

All he does... is get on base

Aug 11, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Brendan Donovan (33) hits a go-ahead two run double against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Donovan doesn't possess anywhere near the power that now-departed third baseman Eugenio Suarez or 2B Jorge Polanco had. But, Salk says he's a different type of hitter who brings much more to the table than undisciplined power. And that's backed up by the overall production he's shown in the previous four years, where he's notched a .281career batting average and a .361 lifetime on-base percentage.

“You’re not gonna get a lot of home runs," Salk stated. "That’s not his game, but if and when he does kind of figure out T-Mobile Park and what that looks like, he should be a real pest. He should be really annoying to play against, and he should help the guys who hit right after him by putting more pressure on the pitcher and exhausting him.”