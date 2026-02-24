Brendan Donovan discusses how good the Mariners can be this year

It's pretty clear that new Seattle Mariners leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan already feels right at home in his brand new surroundings. Acquired in an offseason deal from the St. Louis Cardinals via a trade that also had Tampa Bay involved, the multi-talented infielder is a perfect fit for the role(s) the M's need him to fill.

After three straight years of not qualifying for the postseason with the Redbirds, Donnie seems eager to take on the challenge. During an appearance on Brock & Salk, the Mariners' newest table-setter says the 2026 Mariners have the weapons to win a World Series.

"This team is good, man," Donovan told the hosts. "You have the best staff in baseball...There are no breaks in the lineup and rock-solid defense. What more could you ask for in overall roster construction?"

Mariners' trade acquisition fills multiple roles

Brendan Donovan, 29, will be entering his fifth season in Major League Baseball in 2026, and he's a lifetime .282 hitter. A sweet-swinger from the left side of the plate, he batted .287, with 10 home runs, and 50 runs batted in for the Redbirds in 2025 and was selected to his first All-Star team. And while ideally, he would play second base for the M's, he can also man first, third, and leftfield if needed.

Known more for being able to work the count and hit into the gaps, Donovan isn't considered a slugger. He has hit 40 home runs and 202 RBI, and he has a Gold Glove Award (2022) that he captured in his rookie season.

"For me, coming in [with Mariners], I just kinda took it as like, these guys don't know me on a personal level," he said during the interview. "I have a relationship with some people in here [but not many]... so, I just was like, I'm going to come in and just prepare. And hopefully guys see my preparation and like what they're seeing."