Mariners and Royals battle to a 8-8 draw in Cactus League action

The Seattle Mariners took the field today after sputtering out in their last couple of Spring Training games. They went head-to-head with the Kansas City Royals and completed the nine-inning matchup with an 8-8 tie. M's ace Bryan Woo made his first start of the spring to much anticipation from the Emerald City faithful. He was scheduled to pitch the first two innings, but he didn't make it that far. He exited after 17 pitches in the first inning.

Despite his initial outing not going quite as planned, Woo expressed no disappointment. Instead, he views performances like his and takes them with a grain of salt. Especially considering that (in the grand scheme of things) these games are insignificant, and it's really more a time to experiment with different pitches and deliveries.

“I think spring training can be a little bit of a trap,” Woo said after the contest, according to the Seattle Times.. “Like you come in and try to feel stuff out, and you are trying new things. The good thing for me is I’m not coming in with new pitches or anything like that."

CLICK FOR MORE: Report ranks Mariners' lineup as the best in the American League

"The more that I can just get in and compete, get ahead, fill up the zone as much as I can, and then execute with two strikes — the earlier that I can start doing that and be aware of those things, then the better.”

Wilson continues to have confidence in his club

Feb 25, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson against the Kansas City Royals during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite some of his players struggling a bit in the early Arizona exhibitions, Mariners manager Dan Wilson insists that's what Spring Training is for. He also expects his staff ace to be in fine form by the time that Opening Day arrives

“I think (Bryan Woo is) in a good spot," Wilson said. "I thought his fastball today was pretty good, and he went to it a lot and felt pretty comfortable with it. He was backing that up with a good slider. Sometimes we see him trying to feel for that slider, but it really looks like he’s right where he wants to be with that. And when he can use that good heater and that slider together, that’s when he’s most dangerous.”

The Mariners return to action on Thursday at the Peoria Sports Complex, where they will host the defending American League Central division champions, the Cleveland Guardians (88-74 in 2025). Right-hander Bryce Miller will make his first start of the Spring.

Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Cooper Criswell, Casey Legumina, Ryan Loutos, Cole Wilcox, Domingo Gonzalez, and lefty Robinson Ortiz. Cleveland will start lefty Joey Cantillo, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m.