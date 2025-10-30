Mariners Cal Raleigh Receives Multiple Accolades From His Fellow MLB Players
Cal Raleigh had a magical 2025 season, capturing the attention of Major League Baseball. His fantastic feats have brought all the accolades that come with it. That continued on Wednesday. The MLB Players Association announced that Raleigh was voted as the overall Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player in the 2025 Players' Choice Awards.
The 28-year-old catcher clubbed 60 home runs and notched 125 RBI, 110 runs scored, 24 doubles, and 14 stolen bases. Already a Gold and Platinum Glove Award-winner in 2024, Raleigh is also expected to sweep those honors again thanks to his defensive prowess. And along the way, his story had fans who never paid any attention to the Mariners standing up and taking notice.
“We’ve said this all before, but it just continues,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “And it continues at a historic level. To do what he’s doing, and to do it behind the plate, as often as he’s back there, again, it’s just kind of unfathomable.
“He has done as much for us behind the plate all year, to do it at that level and then do what he has done offensively, it’s unmatched. I think you can honestly say it’s unmatched.”
Raleigh Displays Humility and Respect for the Game
A major reason why Raleigh garnered so much respect from fans and fellow players is how he carries himself and approaches the game. Despite being one of the best players in baseball, the Big Dumper was never cocky or arrogant. He didn't lobby for awards and accolades. And he certainly showed his contemporaries respect --- on and off the field.
“Very humbled by it," Raleigh said shortly after setting the franchise record for home runs in a season, formerly held by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. "Crazy kind of thing. I never thought it would happen. … It’s crazy. Not a lot of words to describe it. Just very grateful for it.”
“My name shouldn’t be in the same sentence with those guys, Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr. I don’t really have words for it. … I’m sure one day it will all set in.”