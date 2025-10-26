Mariners Cal Raleigh wins Sporting News MLB Player of the Year
Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh had a historic season in 2025, flexing power numbers that were not only high-water marks for himself, but also in the Major League record book. The switch-hitting catcher dominated on offense while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense at the same time. All those factors went into the Seattle slugger being chosen as The Sporting News MLB Player of the Year.
The 28-year-old Raleigh became a national success story this season, swatting 60 home runs and racking up 125 RBI in 2025. In the process, he set the single-season record for long balls by a catcher and for a switch-hitter. Mariners fans marveled as he stepped into a huge spotlight.
The 'Big Dumper' won the Platinum Glove in 2024, and he is likely to repeat that same honor again. His his numbers led to success on the field, as the M's captured their first AL West Division in 24 years. Unfortunately, his club fell one game short of reaching the franchise's first-ever World Series appearance.
The Sporting News voting, which included 312 player votes, had Raleigh winning easily with 46% of the tallies. The Yankees' star outfielder, Aaron Judge, got 37%, while the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way sensation, Shohei Ohtani, received 11% of the ballots cast. Both Judge and Ohtani are multi-time MVP Award winners, while Cal Raleigh is in the running for his first such crown this year.
Is the AL MVP Award Next for Raleigh?
Late in the season,it appeared that Aaron Judge would win the AL Most Valuable Award walking away. He's certainly justified it; the Yankees star hit a whopping .331 with 53 home runs, 114 RBI, and a 1.145 OPS. He also slugged 100 points higher than Raleigh.
However, Cal Raleigh seemed to pick up more support as the Mariners' season came to a close. In the minds of many, the Mariners' backstop is a sentimental favorite. His rise to the next level was the stuff of storybooks, and it wouldn't be surprising if some of the decision-makers end up voting with their heart.
The MLB MVP award-winners will be announced on November 13 at the MLB Awards show in Las Vegas. Voting ended at the conclusion of the regular season and was completed by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.