Mariners change their schedule due to a conflict of interest

As has been the custom in the Emerald City between its major sports franchises, once again, a Seattle team is working to avoid bumping any other events in the city. Normally, it's the Mariners and Seahawks in September, due to playing their home games next door to each other. T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field are located in Seattle's SODO neighborhood, separated by less than a tenth of a mile.

This time, however, the M's will be taking a toolbox to their calendar to accommodate a very special, global event event taking place on American soil. The U.S. men take on Australia in group play at nearby Lumen Field in June, which is what necessitated the latest scheduling switch.

The Mariners have a day off on July 1 now, due to the World Cup game that is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The day off will come two games into a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The previously scheduled twin-billing at T-Mobile Park on June 20, with the Boston Red Sox, will now start on Friday, June 19, at 7:10 p.m local time.

No other changes will need to be made, as it's the only conflict in timing during the six World Cup games being hosted at Lumen Field.

Mariners fans counting down to Opening Day already

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Brendan Donovan (33) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Already filled with optimism about the upcoming years, Mariners fans were ecstatic when they learned the club had finally pulled off a trade to land former Cardinals' All-Star Brendan Donovan. That, and the early offseason re-signing of hard-hitting first baseman Josh Naylor, have the hometown hopefuls just waiting for the first pitch of the season.

After finishing 2025 just one win away from the franchise's first-ever World Series appearance, the Seattle supporters think this could finally be the M's year to claim their first Commissioner's Trophy. And with their young nucleus? There could be even more after that.

