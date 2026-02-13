Is the bullpen the Mariners' biggest question mark in Spring Training?

Many experts are picking the Seattle Mariners to repeat as the American League West Division Champions and possibly even more. With their offseason acquisitions and burgeoning farm system, the franchise is expected to be one of the best in baseball for the foreseeable future.

As far as the 2025 season is concerned, fans and observers seem to agree that the Mariners have a potentially explosive offensive, a bench filled with depth (both rookie and veteran), and one of the best young starting rotations in MLB. But, the bullpen had some question marks during th winter, and one in particular could pay huge dividends for the club - especially if they return to the postseason this year.

The trade that brought in left-hander Jose A. Ferrer from the Washington Nationals and sent catching prospect Harry Ford to D.C. is supposed to remedy that ailment in the relief corps. But he's largely an unproven commodity and will be a 'hit-or-miss' type of player. The M's believe they could have a dynamic duo with Ferrer and a more established lefty, Gabe Speier. However, their acquisition must hold up his end of the bargain. If not, then Seattle will be shopping for a southpaw by the Summer.

Andres Munoz is NOT a question mark

Aug 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) pitches to the New York Mets during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When it comes to closing duties, skip the pencil and just write in the name 'Andres Munoz' down in permanent marker. Use a Sharpie if you have to, because he's the undisputed king of the Mariners' bullpen and one of the best relievers in the American League. He saved 38 games (second in the AL) and had a 1.73 ERA in 64 appearances, and many believe he's in line for a career year in 2026.

As far as the rest of the right side of the 'pen, depth was what the team was shopping for this winter... and mostly in the 'clearance section'. Among all the players added to the 40-man roster this offseason, six were relievers brought in via trade or waiver claim: Ferrer, Alex Hoppe, Ryan Loutos, Robinson Ortiz, Cole Wilcox, and Yosver Zulueta.

That group also includes righthander Dane Dunning, a former starter for Texas, whom Seattle envisions as a long reliever and potential spot starter, provided he can make the club.

