Can Mariners star Julio Rodriguez join the vaunted 40-40 Club this season?

After the Seahawks play the Super Bowl on Sunday (and hopefully win another Lombardi Trophy for th great Seattle fans), the spotlight around the city will celebrate, and then move on to the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

With pitchers and catchers reporting, starting on Tuesday, prognosticators are picking not only winning and losing teams, but player performances as well. Many project Mariners centerfielder Julio to have a shot at joining MLB's 40-40 Club, a pairing of 40 home runs and 40 steals reached by a player in a single season.

As one of baseball's best combinations of power and speed, Julio Rodriguez is already a leading candidate for the 2026 AL MVP Award. He could virtually lock it up by reaching 40/40 and achieve both milestones in the same year.

J-Rod's career highs so far are 32 home runs, which he achieved in both 2023 and 2025, and 37 stolen bases, which he set in 2023. However, a couple of big factors could help him stretch those numbers out this season. That, along with his maturity and continued growth as a young veteran, the 25-year-old could reach plateaus past his previous statistics.

Oct 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reaches for a home run by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) in the fifth inning during game three of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park.

In 2025, Rodriguez hit .267, with 32 home runs, 95 RBI, and a .474 slugging percentage, adding in an even 30 stolen bases. However, he will enjoy 2026, nestled between to power threats in the Mariners' batting order. In the number-three spot, he'll bat after Cal Raleigh, with Josh Naylor waiting in the on-deck circle when he gets to the plate.

Naylor was only in town for a cup of coffee last year, but now he's back for the full 162-game schedule. That will guarantee that Rodriguez would see better pitches ---leading to more home run opportunities and the chance to reach base more. And you have to get on base a lot if you're going to have a realistic shot at swiping 40 bags.

If J-Rod manages to pull this fantastic feat off, he would become just the seventh player in Major League Baseball's storied history to do so. The Oakland Athletics' Jose Canseco was the first to open the door of the 40-40 Club during his MVP season of 1988. He was subsequently followed by Barry Bonds in 1996, Alex Rodriguez (1998), Alfonso Soriano (2006), Ronald Acuña Jr (2023), and Shohei Ohtani (2024)

