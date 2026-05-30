Mariners’ Hot Stretch Comes With a Frightening Reminder for AL West Rivals

The Seattle Mariners have gotten hot. They’re starting to look like the team many expected to see this year. That might be the biggest takeaway from their latest stretch. Including dragging themselves back to .500 with a 7-6, 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks on Friday night.

The other part of the story is that Seattle is beginning to look dangerous while still waiting on two players who should change the shape of the roster once they return. It’s probably something their AL West rivals don’t want to hear.

The Mariners are not whole. Cal Raleigh and Brendan Donovan are still working their way back. And Seattle has gotten a head start by stacking wins anyway.

It started when they swept the Athletics. Then they returned to Seattle to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game that had a little bit of everything. Power, panic, bullpen drama and a classic clutch moment from Randy Arozarena at the end to keep the good vibes moving.

J.P. Crawford was the engine. He hit two home runs, the first multi-homer game of his career, and continued what has turned into one of the more important individual heater stretches on the roster. Julio Rodríguez and Luke Raley joined in on the home run party as the Mariners built a 5-1 lead, lost it, grabbed the lead again, then blew it again, only to still find a way to win.

The Mariners Are No Longer Waiting on the Injury Report to Save Them

This is where the Raleigh and Donovan updates become more than background noise.

Raleigh has resumed baseball activity, including tee work from both sides of the plate, throwing progressions and catching drills. It’s great news, though it’s still not a green light to find an expected return date.

Donovan’s update falls into the same bucket. He’s been running on an anti-gravity treadmill and is expected to move into a running program before eventually needing a rehab assignment.

The Mariners’ best development over the last few days is that every small injury update to these players no longer has to feel like a desperate countdown. The Mariners have bought themselves a little breathing room. And the struggling AL West has been generous enough to leave the door open.

Mitch Garver and Jhonny Perada have helped soften the Raleigh absence. And Colt Emerson’s emergence at third base has done something similar with Donovan. When Donovan returns, it may not be as simple as handing him one spot and moving on. Donovan’s value will end up being less about one fixed position and more about giving Seattle matchup flexibility, depth and another steady option for the roster.