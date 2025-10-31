Re-signing Josh Naylor Could Be Trickier Than Expected For Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have made it clear that there number-one priority will be re-signing Josh Naylor, who fit in well with the team after being acquired at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old slugger will reportedly be seeking a multi-year deal worth over $100 million.
Mariners reporter Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports recently appeared on Brock and Salk, and he thinks it's far from a slam dunk that the club can retain the first baseman. He says as much as Naylor may have enjoyed his two months in the Emerald City, geography isn't high on the list of his priorities.
“He is somebody that I don’t think has been too sentimental to where he has been,” Drayer said. “I talked to him one day about all the different places that he’s been. He lived for a time in Texas – ‘Texas? Why Texas?’ That didn’t add up to anything. There was a great trainer out there, and he said, I’ll go anywhere to get better and to get that kind of work."
“So I really think that he’s kind of a wild card in that situation. I don’t think he’s going to be too sentimental to any one area. I think it’s going to be about what’s best for him professionally and his family.”
Free Agency Could Re-Shape the Mariners
It will be an interesting carousel of characters entering free agency after the World Series. Two-thirds of their infield will enter the open market. Along with Naylor, second baseman Jorge Polanco and third baseman Eugenio Suarez will also be the subject of bidding wars. The idea of losing two --- if not all three --- key components could see Seattle with a very dfferent look in 2026.
There are top-notch prospects, like infielder Colt Emerson, who could fill some of the void. However, it would be a far cry from the offensive force the M's were down the stretch. Coming off a 90-win season and their first American League West Division championship since 2001, the next few season will be considered 'World Series or Bust' for the franchise. So, retaining proven veterans takes precedence over a youth movement... at least for now.