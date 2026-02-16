A recent report ranks Brendan Donovan trade as Mariners' best move of the offseason

There's no doubt that the Seattle Mariners' long-anticipated trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire veteran infielder Brendan Donovan has the Emerald City buzzing. But the move is also being noted by those in and around Major League Baseball as one of the smartest transactions of the offseason. A recent story by MLB.com writer Daniel Kramer explains why.

"Donovan, despite the fact that he has made an All-Star team and won a Gold Glove Award, is perpetually the sort of guy who gets overlooked," the report from MLB.com stated. "He has no signature highlight skill that makes your jaw drop, he was not a hyped prospect, and he doesn’t put up eye-popping numbers. But he’s a guy who makes whatever team he’s on better and does whatever is needed to win games."

"The Mariners happened to need a player exactly like Donovan: a left-handed hitter who gets on base, can play anywhere on defense, and grinds out at-bats ahead of power hitters like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez. Donovan is basically a perfect fit for what the Mariners are trying to do -- which is to take what they did in 2025 and build on it. He makes them better. He may end up making them great."

Anticipation for the season is high

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mariners' fans were already pretty happy with how the roster had been put together and were already looking at 2026 as a potential championship season. Then, when the Donovan deal seemingly resurfaced from the dead and was finally pushed through, it gave an extra shot of adrenaline to a squad that won 90 games and the AL West Division Championship a year ago.

Donovan, 29, will enter his fifth big-league season after being selected for his first All-Star Game last year. He hit .287, with 10 home runs, 50 RBI, a .422 slugging mark, and 32 doubles. He's got a classic swing and a high baseball IQ.

He's also capable of fielding at multiple positions. Over the course of his career, Donovan has played 30 games at first, 225 at second base, 46 at third, 14 at shortstop, 163 in left field, and 30 in right. He's speedy, but not fast; he's only stolen 15 bases over his four-year MLB tenure.

His career on-base percentage of .361 will look really good at the top of a lineup that includes big hitters Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Josh Naylor hitting behind him. Watch for Donnie to score close to 100 runs this season if the Mariners repeat as AL West Champions.

