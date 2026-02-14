Mariners' Top Draft Pick is getting his first taste of pro ball at Spring Training

Plenty of players will get auditions for the big leagues as the Seattle Mariners hold their 2026 Spring Training camp in Peoria, Arizona, with some notable new names and promising prospects all bunched together. Younger, more untested players will attend as well, but more importantly, they can get a taste of life at the next level. At the same time, the team can get a closer look at how they perform around their older peers.

One such youngster is pitcher Kade Anderson. The Seattle Mariners' 2025 first-round selection took the rest of the year off after leading LSU to a National title, but he's in camp with the club, getting a taste of Spring Training action in 2026. Needless to say, his first bullpen session drew plenty of attention, and Anderson discussed his warm-up during the ensuing press gathering.

"It was a little, I wouldn't say nerve-wracking, but it was a little bit of pressure," Anderson said, before discussing the strategy the team is employing in his development. "But that's what we're supposed to do. You have to face pressure. The Mariners have done such a good job of preparing us on what to work on in each bullpen, and I've had several pitching coaches behind me, working on each bullpen [session]. And I think we come up with something new to attack with each bullpen."

Anderson will be on a fast track to the Big Leagues

Before entering last year's draft, Kade Anderson posted an amazing 12-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, 180 strikeouts, and 35 walks in 119 innings pitched for the LSU Tigers. He would lead the team to a College World Series victory, earning the Most Outstanding Player award along the way. He was also named the collegiate Pitcher of the Year byBaseball America.

Like many college pitchers, Anderson is expected to move along swiftly in the Seattle system, as he's at a more advanced age. He brings a tremendous prep and collegiate resume with him, and now that h's been able to breathe in a little bit of big-league oxygen, he will embark on his minor league journey. Right now, it appears that Anderson is likely to start the year at the High-A level or, pending a dazzling Spring, possibly Double-A. He's projected to compete for a regular roster spot in 2027.

