Seattle Starter Won't Need Offseason Surgery
Seattle pitcher Bryce Miller is not expected to need elbow surgery this offseason, as was originally feared. Instead, the 27-year-old veteran will rely on rest and rehab to prepare for the 2026 season.
According to a report from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, although Miller had multiple stints on the injured list this past season due to elbow inflammation, he will not require an offseason medical procedure. Upon his return in late 2025, he provided solid relief work in the American League Playoffs
“I finished the year the best I felt all year — three good starts, I felt like,” Miller explained to Jude.“My body and my arm feel good, so just get better, get fully healthy, and be ready to go from Day 1 next year.”
Miller And His Manager Discuss His Status
“Now that we know how to deal with the bone spur, we can figure out what we need to do exactly with it and go from there,” Miller said.
“You know, every player goes through it at certain levels, but I think Bryce has really put that in the rear view mirror for him," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in September, when Miller returned to the active roster. "He’s really shown that he can throw the ball again like he has.”
“Our staff I think really has come together at a good time and Bryce is certainly one of those factors. Being on the IL and going through all that is difficult, but I think he was able to handle it all so well and find himself back now to where he’s in a good spot.”