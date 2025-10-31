Are Some Seattle Fans still Miffed at Mariners Manager Dan Wilson?
Manager Dan Wilson had a very successful 2025, during his first full season in the Mariners dugout. After spending most of his career with Seattle and being inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame, he was named to the position in late 2024, after Scott Servais was let go. He blossomed on the bench this season, guiding the M's to a 90-win season and the AL West Division Championship.
Wilson was the decision-maker who led the Mariners to a red-hot September --- one that pushed them past the Houston Astros, who have dominated the division in recent years. And he was on the bench when Seattle came within four outs of the first World Series appearance in franchise history.
However, all that success became bittersweet. To come so close and fall short of the ultimate goal left some fans to start pointing fingers over the failure. Especially toward Wilson, who made a controversial pitching change in Game 7 that had some observers and followers shaking their head.
Some Seattle fans are still agonizing over Wilson's decision not to go with closer Andres Munoz in a critical Game 7 pitching switch. What came next was a bevy of runs from the Blue Jays. That sealed the Mariners' fate from there. Before the game was even over, there were already plenty of 'Fire Dan Wilson' posts circulating on social media.
Dan Wilson has the Confidence of Mariners Management
Despite the minor uproar, most in Mariners Nation believe the future is brighter with Wilson as the Seattle skipper. GM Justin Hollander and President Jerry Dipoto agree, and they have given Wilson a vote of confidence rather a pink slip. He isn't going anywhere soon.
“We're comfortable with our process,” Dipoto said. “And unsurprisingly, we ran through our baseline management process the same way we do. We went through every imaginable scenario at 7 o'clock. And I will say this, it's easy in hindsight to look back and say, ‘Why?’ And trust me when I tell you, every single one of us has spent some time reviewing the sequence of events as they went.”