Randy Arozarena’s Silver Slugger Nod Complicates the Mariners’ Sales Pitch for Moving On

The Mariners should aim higher than simply finding someone who can stand in left field. Randy Arozarena’s Silver Slugger nomination comes with reminding Seattle of the bat that’s potentially leaving this lineup.

Arozarena is an American League outfield finalist, and the recognition puts some weight behind a question the Mariners are going to need to answer. How does letting him walk help them build a better lineup? Seattle needs to explain how the lineup gets better without him.

Randy Arozarena Leaves More Than a Position to Fill

Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 26 stolen bases and 113 runs scored in 2026. He played 154 games and took 670 plate appearances. Replacing that takes more than finding an outfielder with an interesting highlight reel and a manageable salary.

A .381 OBP tells us that Seattle had somebody consistently extending innings and giving the hitters behind him an opportunity. If his replacement offers similar power while reaching base considerably less often, it won’t have the same impact.

The power itself also can’t be ignored. A cheaper outfielder who gets aboard could help, but Seattle would still need to recover the damage Randy provided. Those extra-base hits have to come from somewhere.

The 26 steals gave pitchers and catchers something else to handle once he reached base. And his availability kept Seattle from having to spread hundreds of plate appearances among players further down the depth chart.

The Mariners Need a Better Argument Than the Money They Could Save

There are valid reasons to scrutinize Arozarena’s next contract. He turns 32 before next season, and the Mariners would be paying for the years ahead. The length of the deal, how his game might age and what the commitment leaves available for other needs are all things to consider.

The club has already extended Arozarena a qualifying offer. That move leaves the larger lineup decision unresolved. And it’s widely speculated that he will decline it.

If the Mariners believe they can improve by spreading the money across multiple players, we should see a group of players we believe in. A productive outfielder plus a meaningful upgrade elsewhere could make a credible case.

That argument needs recognizable names and realistic acquisition costs. Follow that with a history of production and maybe we’d be sold.

We can hope Dominic Canzone picks up where he left off and a healthy Luke Raley gives the lineup more punch. Those are reasons to feel better about next season. But those reasons would also make keeping Randy around more appealing.

If Canzone keeps hitting and Raley stays on the field, we want that production alongside Arozarena’s. Letting Randy leave could turn those gains into the work required just to get back to where we started.

Keeping Arozarena would give Seattle a stronger place to start. The Mariners could add another bat with Randy already in the lineup, Canzone building on his progress and a healthy Raley contributing regularly. Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo could eventually give us even more to work with as they earn their way to Seattle. That’s an offense with room to grow without needing every promising hitter to come through at once.

The front office can decide Randy’s asking price is too high. But that decision comes with an obligation to put a better team on the field. Canzone and Raley shouldn’t have to cover his departure, and Montes and Arroyo deserve the chance to find their footing when they arrive.