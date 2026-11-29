The Rangers found room for Luke Raley about a week after the Mariners decided they were out of it. Then they went and added Cedric Mullins, too. In one Sunday, Texas got a center fielder who can take away extra bases and a left-handed hitter who can put a ball in the seats. They also added a left-handed starter in Shota Imanaga all in a day’s work.

Mullins agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million deal. Raley also agreed to one year, with a reported guarantee of approximately $2 million and financial incentives. Seattle non-tendered Raley on Nov. 20 with Dominic Canzone and Lazaro Montes already in its mix of left-handed corner bats. Texas had a different set of openings, including at DH after Joc Pederson elected free agency.

Mullins gives the Rangers a natural fit in center between Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo. He also gives them some breathing room with Evan Carter coming off hip surgery. He slashed .205/.284/.281 with the Rays last season, and that pretty much explains the reason he was available on a one-year deal. But he still hit 15 home runs, stole 21 bases and recorded +11 outs above average in center. Texas can reliably put him out there in center everyday until Evan Carter is ready to take on more reps in the grass.

Raley’s job is easier to picture once Mullins is in the mix. He can start in a corner against a right-hander, pick up at-bats at DH, spell somebody at first or sit until the Rangers need a pinch hitter with some pop. He hit 15 homers in 95 games last year before a forearm injury ultimately required surgery. We saw the best version of him in 2024, when he hit 22 homers in his first season with Seattle. Texas is paying for a chance to get some of that power in the matchups that suit him.

The Mariners Already Know What Both Bats Can Do at T-Mobile Park

Seattle has a good reason to remember Mullins. In August 2023, he came off Baltimore’s bench, took a potential tying homer away from Ty France in the ninth, then hit the go-ahead two-run shot in the 10th after Canzone tied the game. The Orioles won that game 5–3.

Mullins went 2-for-5 with two walks in two games at T-Mobile Park with the Rays last season. But between that visit and the afternoon he practically took over for Baltimore, Seattle has seen him hit 2 home runs and post a .271 batting average in 17 games inside their home ballpark.

Raley’s familiarity comes from three seasons in a Mariners uniform. Eight of his 15 homers last year came at home, where he slugged .491 compared with .399 on the road. The next time Texas sends him up against a right-hander in Seattle, we won’t have to think too hard for why.

The Mariners Still Have to Figure Out Who Comes After Their Starting Three

Julio Rodríguez gives Seattle the everyday center fielder Texas just went shopping for. Brendan Donovan is in line for regular work in left, and we’ve know how much the Mariners want to add a right-handed outfielder who can make an impact in their lineup everyday. The part that deserves more attention is what Jason Kanzler gets to do with the outfield on the days Donovan has to fill-in for an infielder.

Michael Arroyo gives the Mariners a reason to think bigger about left field. He’s a right-handed hitter who came up as an infielder, and getting comfortable in the outfield would give him another way into a lineup that already has Cole Young at second. That’s where we’d like to see Seattle give him a real run of starts.

Donovan gives the Mariners time to let Arroyo earn those innings. The payoff is a chance to get another right-handed bat into the lineup regularly and give Jason Kanzler more freedom to move Donovan around the dirt.

We understood why the Mariners moved on from Raley. With Canzone and Montes in the picture, it made sense to open a spot for a different kind of hitter. We’d still like to see Seattle fill it with somebody who brings more than just a glove. The Rangers just gave themselves a credible starting outfield and a fourth option with enough power to change how an opposing manager handles navigating their lineup. When Texas comes to T-Mobile Park, we’d like Kanzler to have a move of his own.