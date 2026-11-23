This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the Mariners be linked to Jarren Duran. Apparently, they have looked into trading for Boston Red Sox outfielder this offseason, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam. In some ways, we can see why Jerry Dipoto would make that call. Duran can cover ground in left, he’s good on the bases and could spell Julio Rodríguez in center. He also bats left-handed, which makes for an odd fit with the amount of lefties already on the roster.

The Mariners can replace Arozarena in left field and still spend the rest of the winter trying to replace him in the batting order. How Duran would fit is the biggest question. We’d love to see him in the outfield, he’s a premier defender with a lot of range. His bat does not replace Randy’s, though.

There’s a version of Duran that would work. He slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 34 steals in 2024, made the All-Star team and finished eighth in American League MVP voting. Even after coming back to earth in 2025, he slashed .256/.332/.442 and was worth 4.0 WAR. He could do a lot with his legs and still hit for extra bases.

The glove gives Seattle a reason to look even after it went cold in 2026. Duran totaled 23 Defensive Runs Saved and 10 Outs Above Average across left and center in 2024. The numbers were more divided when he played left in 2025, with 11 DRS and -4 OAA. We can give him credit for the range and the ability to cover center even though the metrics are divided. Arm strength is also in question but not a huge deal for left field in T-Mobile Park.

There’s a bit of a redundancy with Brendan Donovan, however it could work in the utility guy’s favor. With Garcia at third, Seattle can play Donovan regularly in left if that’s where it needs him. He could cover second when Cole Young needs a day or give Garcia a breather at third without Seattle having to patch together left field when they need him elsewhere. But that’s only half the job.

The Mariners Still Need the At-Bats Randy Arozarena Left Behind

Put Duran in left and Rodríguez in center. Dominic Canzone and Lazaro Montes are still in the picture in right field and at DH. Donovan is still a left-handed bat the Mariners will want in the lineup most days. Seattle non-tendered Luke Raley, but adding another left-handed outfielder would use up one of the clearest spots to bring in the everyday righty the roster needs.

Duran plays a different game from Canzone and Montes. His speed gives him another way to help on nights the bat isn’t working. And the ability to spell Julio is probably the biggest sell. The overlap shows up when we put him in the lineup. If Duran gets most of the starts in left and Seattle brings in a right-handed hitter for right, Canzone and Montes have fewer places to get regular at-bats. Montes already got his first shot in Seattle last season. The club has to account for where he’ll play when it makes these moves.

It’s possible we’d be more welcoming if it wasn’t for the season Duran just posted. In 2026, he slashed .207/.266/.361 with a 69 wRC+, putting him 31 percent below league average as a hitter. He still went 20-20. That’s nothing to sneeze at especially with a .266 OBP.

If Seattle, more specifically, Jason Kanzler thinks there’s something that can be fixed, it’s probably easy to zero in on the four-seamer. Duran did his best work against that pitch from 2024 through 2025. Yet he posted -14 runs against it in 2026, and his overall strikeout rate climbed to 27.1 percent. Kanzler and CJ Gillman are probably looking at the fastballs he used to drive to identify what changed.

Seiya Suzuki should still be the first choice, and the Mariners have to be aggressive in the pursuit. A right-handed corner bat would let the Mariners keep Donovan in the outfield regularly and give them more balance on the days Canzone and Montes both play. Duran’s projected $11.1 million arbitration salary may leave room in the budget for another addition, but a trade would also cost players.

Trading for Duran could make sense. But honestly, it’s hard to see. If they have a credible plan on a bounceback, sure. But they’re already relying on several of them heading into the 2027 season. We’d judge the move by the lineup the Mariners can put on the field after acquiring him.