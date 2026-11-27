The Mariners spent last season trying Michael Arroyo out in left field so they could get his right-handed bat into the lineup. Now there’s a trade pitch that would send him to Cleveland for one year of a left-handed left fielder. And after that year, Seattle could be right back where they started looking for an outfielder who hits from the right side.

Jim Bowden proposed a one-for-one swap in his Nov. 19 column for The Athletic. The Mariners would get Steven Kwan. The Guardians would get Arroyo. If we’re the Guardians, the answer should absolutely be a yes. Seattle would be handing over six years of club control for a player who can leave after 2027. We’re less sure why Jerry Dipoto would want to be on his end of that call.

Kwan is definitely good enough to make you think about it. He’s a four-time Gold Glove winner coming off a .382 on-base percentage. The Mariners want to get better defensively. Arroyo may not be ready to help much in that department in 2027. We’d also love to see Kwan’s on base ability in the Mariners lineup. And after the defense we watched in Seattle last season, there would be something downright relaxing about seeing a fly ball head toward left and knowing who’s under it.

If the assignment were to find the best left fielder for Opening Day, Kwan wins the argument, hands down. But the Mariners have spent the offseason looking for a right-handed outfield bat. In Bowden’s deal, they’d send one to Cleveland and still have to go find one.

The Mariners Should Give Michael Arroyo a Run in Left Field

Dipoto told Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times that he expects Arroyo to play more left field than second base in 2027. That tracks with what the Mariners have already done. Cole Young has second base locked down, the work at third was hard on Arroyo’s throwing elbow, and Arroyo played 66 minor league games in left before Seattle called him up. With Randy Arozarena on the free-agent market, there’s a path to at-bats at the position Seattle’s been teaching him to play. Brendan Donovan can take the bulk of the starts early and give the club some room to see how Arroyo comes along.

What we like about Arroyo is some of the same stuff that makes it easy to like Kwan. He knows the strike zone and can make contact without selling out for it. There’s a place in that lineup for someone who can work an at-bat and get on base, especially if he can do it from the right side. Arroyo slashed .283/.359/.471 with 18 home runs between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma. That’s enough pop for his style of play, and we’d like to see what it looks like over a full season of major league at-bats.

He went 13-for-35 in September. That’s fine for a small sample. We’d put more weight on the 114 minor league games that got him to Seattle. We still need to see how he handles a steady diet of big league pitching and what his defense looks like when he’s playing left several days a week.

The elbow makes it tricky. Arroyo had surgery in late October, and April is the club’s target for his return to game action. Even when he’s cleared to play, he’ll need innings in left to get his throwing and reads where they need to be. That’s where the Kwan pitch has some force. The Mariners want to contend in 2027, and Kwan can help them win games while Arroyo is still getting himself ready to play in them.

So where does Brendan Donovan play if Kwan takes over in left? Seattle would have to find another spot for a left-handed bat it already plans to use most days, and it would still be shopping for a right-handed outfielder.

It would make more sense to open with Donovan in left and keep looking for an everyday right-handed bat in the other corner. That gives Arroyo time to get his legs under him in Tacoma (if needed) and show he can make the throws from left after elbow surgery. If he needs more time, give him more. Donovan can cover those starts, as long as he stays healthy. But why give Cleveland six years of Arroyo when the Mariners can continue developing him into the right-handed bat they actually need?

The part of Bowden’s pitch that makes the most sense is the part written from Cleveland’s side. If the Guardians are worried about losing Kwan after 2027, getting six seasons of a young hitter with a chance to play every day is a good reason to consider moving him. Seattle should put the same value on those years. Arroyo can give the Mariners a right-handed option alongside Young, Colt Emerson and Lázaro Montes as that group gets more of the lineup. We’d like to find out how well he fits with those guys before we watch Cleveland find out for us.