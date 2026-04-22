Rockies Capitalize After Mariners Fail To Sneak Hot Tacoma Arm Through Waivers
In this story:
The Mariners knew what they were risking here. This was the kind of roster move that looked manageable until another team made sure it wasn’t. Blas Castaño had been one of Tacoma’s more effective arms to open the season, yet Seattle still had to expose him to waivers during a 40-man squeeze. A week later, the Rockies stepped in and claimed him.
That roster move came when the Mariners selected Patrick Wisdom’s contract from Triple-A while Rob Refsnyder went on the paternity list. In the short term, the logic was easy enough to follow. Wisdom had been mashing, and Seattle needed a bat right away. But these are the trade-offs that come with roster churn, especially when the player getting squeezed was useful pitching depth. The front office clearly rolled the dice thinking it might sneak him through. It did not work.
Rockies Snag Blas Castaño After Mariners Run Out Of Roster Room
Castaño, 27, wasn’t exactly kicking down the door to the big leagues, but he also was not giving Seattle a reason to cast him aside without consequence. With the Rainiers in 2026, he went 3-1 with a 1.42 ERA in six appearances over 6 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run while posting a 0.47 WHIP. The fuller stat line from Tacoma was even cleaner-looking in a small sample: one walk, four strikeouts, no home runs allowed, 2.8 hits per nine innings, 1.4 walks per nine, and a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
We’re not saying the Mariners just lost a hidden gem. But Seattle is a team that’s always asking its depth to matter. Castaño had fit that kind of profile better than people might realize.He was viewed as more of a contact-oriented arm than a bat-misser, with a mix built around a cutter and changeup, plus a sweeper, sinker, and four-seam fastball.
This can probably best be viewed as a small but annoying loss rather than a devastating miscalculation. Seattle made a roster choice, prioritized immediate offense, and paid for it by losing an arm the Rockies thought was worth grabbing. Colorado immediately optioned him to Albuquerque, which tells you this was not just a paperwork move for the sake of it. They saw something worth keeping in the system.
By September, it’s likely nobody will care. Maybe Castaño never becomes more than a journeyman depth piece. But when a pitcher is dealing, and still cannot make it through waivers, that is at least a reminder that the Mariners were not the only team paying attention.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va., and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.Follow TremaynePerson