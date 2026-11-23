A few days after the Colorado Rockies traded for Luis Castillo, they found him another familiar face to bring into the organization. Former Mariners manager Scott Servais has joined the Rockies as senior director of baseball operations. Castillo came over from the Chicago White Sox in the deal that also brought right-hander Davis Martin to Denver. Servais spent the past two seasons as a special assistant with the San Diego Padres.

One thing we’re sure not many had on their bingo card back in 2022 was that the next place Castillo and Servais would work together would be Colorado. In October 2022, we were a little busy watching Castillo make the Blue Jays look silly. He threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings in Toronto in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, and the Mariners won 4–0. After 21 years of waiting for playoff baseball, Seattle had an ace who made the first game back feel surprisingly comfortable.

That afternoon made Jerry Dipoto’s deadline move to acquire Castillo worth it. We knew what he was after in July when they sent four prospects to Cincinnati, including Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo. Seattle had won 90 games the year before and still spent October at home. We’d seen what a good season without enough help could do. Trading for Castillo gave Servais a pitcher he could hand the ball to in a playoff opener, and it gave the rest of us a pretty good idea of how seriously the Mariners were taking their shot.

Colorado is going through something else entirely. They’re coming off four straight 100-loss seasons. The Rockies will be happy if Castillo takes his turn through the rotation and keeps them from having to go to the bullpen too early. As for Servais, we’re still waiting to learn exactly what his job will cover. The title puts him in the front office under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. Castillo will have somebody around who knows what his best work looks like. He’ll still have to figure out how to get outs at Coors Field.

Scott Servais Brings More to the Rockies Than His Mariners Record

Servais spent parts of nine seasons managing Seattle. He spent six seasons as the Texas Rangers’ director of player development and four as an assistant general manager overseeing scouting and player development for the Los Angeles Angels before Dipoto hired him in Seattle. He’d also played for the Rockies in 2000 and finished his playing career with their Triple-A club in 2002. Byrnes was already working in the Colorado front office when Servais was there as a player.

That front-office background steers this away from some kind of novelty hire. DePodesta has a department to modernize and a major league team that needs to get better at developing the players it already has. Servais has spent years on both sides of that work. He knows what it’s like to oversee a farm system, and he knows what it’s like to be the manager trying to find regular playing time for a young guy while the club is fighting for a playoff spot.

Last season, Servais earned praise within the Padres organization for pushing A.J. Preller to sign Samad Taylor. The former Mariner broke out in San Diego before an injury cut his season short. Taylor was one of two familiar faces who found something in San Diego. Ty France returned to form there, too. Taylor’s signing gives us a glimpse of what Servais can bring to Colorado. He saw something worth betting on in a player he knew from Seattle, and he made the case for giving him a shot.

Seattle fans have every right to remember the rough end of the Servais years. He went 680–642 with one playoff appearance. The Mariners were 64–64 when they fired him in August 2024 after squandering a 10-game division lead. That collapse made a change understandable, and it also made it easy to talk about the whole tenure as if that summer explained all of it.

We remember the 90-win seasons in 2021 and 2022 and the 88-win team that missed the playoffs by a game in 2023. For years, the fanbase had spent a lot of Septembers checking whether the Seahawks were on yet. Having three straight years of meaningful baseball was a pretty big deal.

Castillo’s assignment will be easier to keep track of. The Rockies took on his $22.75 million salary for 2027 after he struggled in Chicago, and they need reliable innings. There’s a lot of room between the version of Castillo who shut out Toronto into the eighth and the version Colorado needs. We’d love to see him find some of his old form. It’s a shame he has to attempt this kind of comeback in a ballpark that’s not kind to pitchers.

The reunion between those two names sends us back to a moment when Seattle had done enough building to make a trade for an ace worth the cost. Servais got to manage that team in October, and Castillo got to show us exactly what the Mariners had paid for. In Denver, Castillo can help the Rockies get through a season while Servais helps an organization trying to build a team that can make that kind of deadline trade someday.