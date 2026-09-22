Mariners Have One Year Left to Make the Brendan Donovan Trade Pay Off

The Mariners already know Brendan Donovan can play third base. They spent most of his brief first season in Seattle asking him to do it. Penciling him in there again for 2027 would be the easy move. It would also leave the larger roster question untouched: Can the Mariners find a better answer at third while using everything else Donovan brings?

They traded Jurrangelo Cijntje, Tai Peete and a draft pick to St. Louis to get him, with Ben Williamson going to Tampa Bay in the three-team deal. Donovan then appeared in only 39 games. He slashed .277/.371/.409 and gave the team a glimpse of what they were looking for. However, two groin-related IL stints and an August concussion took away the sustained look they needed.

Donovan’s versatility was part of the reason to make the trade. They should be giving him regular at-bats and let his glove move among second base, third and the corner outfield as the roster calls for it. That requires a playing-time plan, especially with Cole Young at second and Colt Emerson returning to the infield picture next season. A healthy Donovan can help the lineup several days a week without being Seattle’s only serious answer at the hot corner.

Mariners Must Search for Their 2027 Third Baseman

The Mariners should try to shop for a third baseman. MLB’s list of potential free agents shows why that search might be a bit awkward. Bo Bichette has an opt-out, but his down season and the money remaining on his Mets deal make him unlikely to exercise it. Eugenio Suárez still offers power and a familiar face, but Cincinnati has used him primarily as a DH. Bringing him back as the defensive answer at third would ask a different question of him. Alec Bohm is a more conventional everyday option, though his 15 homers and .707 OPS this season hardly make him an automatic fix, either.

The names thin out quickly after that. Edmundo Sosa, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ramón Urías could be worth it, but not in a full-time role. Either way, Seattle should make some calls, then judge whether any signing actually improves the lineup and the defense. A dry market is also a reason to explore trades. It’s no reason to declare Donovan’s position settled before the search begins.

Reese Gets an Audition; Crawford Gets a Conversation

Ace Reese gives the Mariners a more exciting and interesting possibility. Their 2026 first-round pick hit .440/.530/.667 in 21 Single-A games. That should earn him an invite to big league camp, of course if the lockout is over in time. Let him face better pitching, work at third and show the club whether its development timetable needs to move faster.

We can dream about a Jac Caglianone-style rise without pretending Reese has made it already. Caglianone reached Kansas City less than a year after the 2024 Draft, but he earned that June 2025 call-up after climbing through Double-A and Triple-A. Reese has 21 professional games, all at Single-A. A huge spring should open doors for him, including an aggressive minor-league assignment and a chance to force the issue later in 2027. But it’s not a realistic plan for Opening Day.

That brings us back to J.P. Crawford. Most fans cringe when they think about his current game. He’s been pretty inconsistent this season. His contract expires after 2026, and he’s taken some reps at third. Whether you’re a fan who wants the team to move on, Seattle should talk with him about a short deal that could bridge the position while Reese develops and the club keeps looking for a stronger long-term fit. Crawford’s modest offensive season and the club’s earlier concern about his arm on longer throws belong in that conversation, too. His willingness to move makes him an option; it doesn’t settle what he should be paid or how often he should start.

The best plan keeps several paths open for third base and one commitment firm for Donovan: if he is healthy, find him regular plate appearances. Pursue a genuine upgrade this winter. Give Reese the chance to accelerate. See whether Crawford makes sense as a bridge. Then revisit Donovan’s longer-term future with more than 39 games of evidence.

Seattle has one controlled season left to get value from this trade. It should spend that year using Donovan’s range of skills, while giving third base every chance to become a strength in its own right.