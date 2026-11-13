The Mariners Have CJ Gillman and a Good Reason to Call the Nationals About CJ Abrams

If the Mariners were to call the Washington Nationals about CJ Abrams, we're sure they would pull CJ Gillman into the room and in on the conversation. Gillman, Seattle’s new hitting coach, oversaw the Nationals’ hitting program in 2026. He had a front-row seat to their 25-year-old middle infielder hitting 33 home runs and stealing 34 bases.

Once we start projecting the lineup card is where it’ll get a little confusing, because where exactly are the Mariners supposed to play him? It’s not as obvious of an answer as one would think.

Why CJ Abrams’ 30–30 Bat Fits the Mariners’ Lineup

Abrams slashed .261/.336/.497 with 30 doubles in 2026. He finished with an .834 OPS. He’d fit in the lineup right in front of Julio Rodríguez or Cal Raleigh. If he gets on, it’s a dangerous situation. Leave something over the plate and he’ll clear the bases himself. There’s so much to like about Abrams swinging a bat for the Mariners.

While Gillman was in Washington, Abrams’ barrel rate jumped from 7.6 percent in 2025 to 10.6 in 2026. He barreled 45 balls, ten more than the year before, even though 32 less of them were put in play. His average launch angle climbed from 13.3 to 18 degrees, and he pulled more balls in the air.

To no one’s surprise, there’s definitely some swing-and-miss here. He struck out 24.2 percent of the time, up from 19.7 percent, and his .438 expected slugging percentage gives us a reason to be careful about penciling in another .497. Usually when someone is on a home run outburst like this, the strikeout rate climbs as most of the time, the player is sacrificing some contact for power. Still, that expected slugging mark climbed 37 points from 2025, and his walk rate rose from 5.8 to 8.7 percent. More walks, more damage when he connects and enough speed to make it count.

CJ Abrams’ Defense Makes a Mariners Trade a Tough Sell

Seattle needed J.P. Crawford to make more plays at shortstop in 2026. Abrams was worse by Statcast’s measure. He finished at -17 Outs Above Average to Crawford’s -13. Abrams gave Washington enough offense to live with a lot of those missed outs, and even the Nationals were working on moving him to second base by August. That should get Seattle’s attention every bit as much as the 33 home runs.

Second base is the obvious place to try him. It’s also where Cole Young just won a Gold Glove and played his way through a full season while mashing 17 homers. Abrams’ .834 OPS would be a big jump from Young’s .693, and we’d still have to decide where Young gets his at-bats. There’s a world where you could slide Young over to shortstop and shift Colt Emerson over to the hot corner. Regardless, there’s plenty of infield work left over after spending what’s necessary to pry Abrams away from the Nats.

There’s another question we’d put to Gillman, and it has nothing to do with Abrams’ swing. Washington sent Abrams to Triple-A in September 2024 after, according to ESPN, he spent the night at a Chicago-area casino and left just hours before a day game against the Cubs.

Then-manager Dave Martinez called the demotion an internal matter. That was two seasons ago, and Gillman has a more recent view of how Abrams went about his work. Seattle would already be paying for a breakout bat and betting on a move to second base. Before they start putting names in a trade package, they should want to know how Gillman felt about counting on Abrams every day. With the seriousness of the Mariners' new manager, Jason Kanzler, there would probably be questions about how Abrams would fit his management style.

The Athletic’s Spencer Nusbaum has reported that the Nationals are inclined to keep Abrams. That’s fine, there’s a lot of players teams are “inclined to keep.” Nothing wrong with having a chat anyway. Gillman’s read on the breakout is worth having before Seattle decides which bats to chase this winter. But for a club trying to get better with the glove, paying a premium to potentially displace Young and hope Abrams settles in at second is a tough sell.