Cole Young’s Gold Glove Win Gives Mariners a Prospect Lesson They Can’t Afford to Forget

The Mariners need to be sure they keep a picture of Cole Young’s Gold Glove nearby for the next time a young player has a bad week. Those weeks are always going to come. Seattle finds itself in a situation where they are infusing a lot of youth into their lineup to accompany guys like Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor.

They come with awkward swings, rushed throws and will look overwhelmed at the speed of the game. People will question whether they were called up too soon, or they may wonder if the front office has started shopping for his replacement.

But before we turn that conversation into a verdict, we’ll remember Young’s 2026 season. Seattle’s second baseman won his first American League Gold Glove on Sunday, becoming the franchise’s first winner at the position since Bret Boone in 2004. He finished with 16 defensive runs saved, the most among AL second basemen.

Forever Young 🏆



Congratulations to Cole Young on winning his first @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award! #TridentsUp



🔗 https://t.co/jWtrSm4CoU pic.twitter.com/pzJfUKMMtY — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 2, 2026

Cole Young Earned His Way Through an Uneven Start

Young lost his starting role in 2025 and missed Seattle’s postseason rosters. He emphasized conditioning afterward and credited Perry Hill’s instruction. Young encountered problems, worked on them and returned as a player Seattle could lean on.

His response to the initial adversity deserves credit. Development requires the player to do something with the opportunity. Coaches can identify an issue and work with the player on how to fix it. But the player has to carry that work into games. Young showed that he could do exactly that.

In 2026, he appeared in 160 games, hit 17 home runs and posted a .246/.312/.381 slash line. They got regular availability, some pop and award-winning defense from its young second baseman. And there’s still plenty of room for his offense to grow.

That should change how we talk about the next prospect who struggles. Especially if the Mariners are taking on a new approach with the way they develop their players. They owe their prospects that level of attention.

The Mariners Need to Build Room for Development

The front office needs to build a roster strong enough to let a young player learn. They should enter next season with a lineup that can survive their next prospect going 2-for-20. If one kid’s first slump sends the offense into a ditch, Seattle left too much work unfinished over the winter.

That means adding hitters who can handle everyday at-bats and keeping a bench player the manager actually trusts to start. A prospect should be able to take a day off to clear his head, work on his swing and return to the lineup without Seattle scrambling to cover his position.

Young’s experience also gives the Mariners something specific to apply. When the next young infielder struggles, identify what needs fixing. And if he needs a stint in Tacoma, tell him exactly what earns the return trip. Young lost his starting job and missed the postseason rosters in 2025. A year later, he won a Gold Glove. Seattle would have badly misjudged him by treating that first season as his ceiling.